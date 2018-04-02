Samsung recently promised to speed up its Oreo rollout, and it appears to be doing just that. After pushing Oreo out to several more Note 8 and GS8 variants, the time has come for T-Mobile's Galaxy S8 Active to get a taste of Oreo. The update was approved on March 29th, but it seems to have only started hitting phones in the last day or so.
The latest update comes with baseband version number G892USQU1BRC4. It's Android 8.0 rather than 8.1, but even the new Galaxy S9 ships with 8.0. The download clocks in at 1,301.8 MB, and your battery has to be charged to at least 50% to install.
T-Mobile only lists "Bug fixes and software stability improvements" in the changelog, but there's more in Oreo. You'll have picture-in-picture video, password autofill support, and more. If the OTA hasn't arrived on your phone yet, it should be available via the setting menu for manual installation.
- Source:
- T-Mobile
Comments