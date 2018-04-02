Google's monthly tradition continues—owners of Pixel and (some) Nexus devices can grab the latest software builds. The updates will roll out automatically in the coming days, but you don't have to wait. The OTA files and system images have both shown up, and there are bulletins documenting the surprisingly extensive list of changes.

The new Oreo builds with April security patches are available for first and second generation Pixel phones, as well as the Nexus 5X, 6P, and Pixel C tablet. The OTA files install on top of the current official build, and you don't need an unlocked bootloader. The system image installs no matter what software is running on your phone. You need an unlocked bootloader for that, and the phone is wiped by default.

There are a few build numbers this month, but only the Nexus 6P has multiple versions. Although, it doesn't list a carrier for either of the two builds, so we're not sure what the difference is. All the Pixel phones are on build OPM2.171019.029 this month.

You can also check out the Android security bulletin, which lists all the patches rolling out this month. Devices that report the April patch level should include all the items listed on this bulletin (and there are a ton of Qualcomm patches this month). Google updated the Pixel-specific bulletin as well, and it's a big one—there are dozens of functional updates in addition to bug fixes. Here's a full list.

References Category Improvements Devices
A-35963245 Performance Enable Assisted Dialing support Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-37681923
A-68215016		 Logging Improve anomaly detection metrics All
A-63908720 Logging Improve diskstats logging All
A-64101451 Performance Improve handover from VoLTE to VoWi-Fi during Emergency calls on certain carriers Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-64586126 Camera Improve microvideo performance in Google Camera Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-64610438 Performance Reduce delays upon opening specific apps Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-65175134 Video Improve decoding of certain video streams Pixel, Pixel XL
A-65347520 Performance Improve fingerprint and keyboard latency in certain situations Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-65490850 UI Adjust notifications when entering or exiting Wi-Fi coverage during a video call Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-65509134 Connectivity Enable IMS911 on certain networks Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL
A-66951771 Logging Detect Wi-Fi Passport statistics for developers All
A-66957450 Performance Improve lock screen performance All
A-67094673 Logging Improve start time logging All
A-67589241 Performance Improve magnetic sensor performance on Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-67593274 Battery Reduce battery drain after modem issues Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-67634615 Stability Improve modem stability on Pixel and Pixel 2 phones Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-67750231 UI Adjust Call Forwarding UI Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-67774904 Connectivity Improve multi-calling performance over Wi-Fi Pixel, Pixel XL
A-67777512 Connectivity Improve data connectivity for T-Mobile users in parts of Australia Pixel, Pixel XL
A-67882977 Certification Update certification Pixel, Pixel XL
A-68150449
A-68059359
A-69797741
A-69378640
A-68824279		 Stability Improve Wi-Fi stability on Pixel 2 phones Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-68217064 Performance Improve handover to Wi-Fi Calling in low-coverage areas Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-68398312 Performance Improve conference call performance over Wifi Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-68671462 Connectivity Improve VoLTE performance for some carriers Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-68841424 Connectivity Adjust APN updating behavior All
A-68863351 UI Improve settings app icons All
A-68923696
A-68922470
A-68940490		 Certification Upgrade certificates to ensure continued service. Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-68931709 Developer Add methods to PeerHandle API for developers All
A-68959671 Connectivity Update Verizon Service APK for Pixel phones Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69003183 Logging Improve Wi-Fi and RPM logging Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69017578
A-68138080
A-68205105
A-70731000
A-69574837
A-68474108
A-70406781		 Connectivity, Performance Improve connectivity and performance on certain carrier networks Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69064494 Performance Improve notification listening apps All
A-69152057 Connectivity Address call forwarding issue. All
A-69209000 Connectivity Improve internet connectivity on Pixel 2 on certain WiFi networks Pixel 2
A-69238007
A-68202289
A-69334308		 Connectivity Adjust APN settings Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69261367
A-70512352		 Messaging Improve MMS messaging performance on certain carriers Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69275204 Battery Adjust battery learned capacity increment and decrement limits Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69334266 Connectivity Change voice domain to CS for certain carriers Pixel XL
A-69475609 Performance Adjust timeouts for Phone App All
A-69672417 Stability Improve stability for Pixel 2 devices in certain parts of Canada Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-69848394
A-68275646		 Performance Improve instant Apps performance All
A-69870527 UI Improve indicators for emergency call connectivity Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-70045970 Battery Optimize search logic to improve battery performance. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-70094083
A-70094701		 Battery Improve battery logging for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-70214869 GPS Improve GPS Time performance on Pixel 2 XL Pixel 2 XL
A-70338906 Audio Improve audio speaker performance during phone calls All
A-70398372 UI Adjust advanced calling settings for Verizon Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-70576351 Connectivity Change to prioritize certain bands Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-70580873
A-70912923
A-71497259		 Connectivity Improve in-call performance for some carriers Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
A-70815434 Connectivity Improve network performance on Simyo carrier Nexus 5X
A-71708302 Logging Improve connectivity metrics All
A-71983424 Performance Improve experience switching between LTE and Wifi Pixel 2 XL
A-72119809 Connectivity Improve data performance for devices with certain SIM cards All
A-72175011 Logging Improve autofill logging All
A-72797728
A-71599119		 Logging Improve internal troubleshooting tools All
A-72871435 Logging Improve network logging All

These changes seem mostly minor, but there sure are a lot of them. The charging issues on the Pixel XL aren't mentioned, though. If you want to dig in and see how these changes affect you, the OTA files and system images are available for your downloading pleasure at the links below.