Google's monthly tradition continues—owners of Pixel and (some) Nexus devices can grab the latest software builds. The updates will roll out automatically in the coming days, but you don't have to wait. The OTA files and system images have both shown up, and there are bulletins documenting the surprisingly extensive list of changes.
The new Oreo builds with April security patches are available for first and second generation Pixel phones, as well as the Nexus 5X, 6P, and Pixel C tablet. The OTA files install on top of the current official build, and you don't need an unlocked bootloader. The system image installs no matter what software is running on your phone. You need an unlocked bootloader for that, and the phone is wiped by default.
There are a few build numbers this month, but only the Nexus 6P has multiple versions. Although, it doesn't list a carrier for either of the two builds, so we're not sure what the difference is. All the Pixel phones are on build OPM2.171019.029 this month.
You can also check out the Android security bulletin, which lists all the patches rolling out this month. Devices that report the April patch level should include all the items listed on this bulletin (and there are a ton of Qualcomm patches this month). Google updated the Pixel-specific bulletin as well, and it's a big one—there are dozens of functional updates in addition to bug fixes. Here's a full list.
|References
|Category
|Improvements
|Devices
|A-35963245
|Performance
|Enable Assisted Dialing support
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-37681923
A-68215016
|Logging
|Improve anomaly detection metrics
|All
|A-63908720
|Logging
|Improve diskstats logging
|All
|A-64101451
|Performance
|Improve handover from VoLTE to VoWi-Fi during Emergency calls on certain carriers
|Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-64586126
|Camera
|Improve microvideo performance in Google Camera
|Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-64610438
|Performance
|Reduce delays upon opening specific apps
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-65175134
|Video
|Improve decoding of certain video streams
|Pixel, Pixel XL
|A-65347520
|Performance
|Improve fingerprint and keyboard latency in certain situations
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-65490850
|UI
|Adjust notifications when entering or exiting Wi-Fi coverage during a video call
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-65509134
|Connectivity
|Enable IMS911 on certain networks
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL
|A-66951771
|Logging
|Detect Wi-Fi Passport statistics for developers
|All
|A-66957450
|Performance
|Improve lock screen performance
|All
|A-67094673
|Logging
|Improve start time logging
|All
|A-67589241
|Performance
|Improve magnetic sensor performance on Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-67593274
|Battery
|Reduce battery drain after modem issues
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-67634615
|Stability
|Improve modem stability on Pixel and Pixel 2 phones
|Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-67750231
|UI
|Adjust Call Forwarding UI
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-67774904
|Connectivity
|Improve multi-calling performance over Wi-Fi
|Pixel, Pixel XL
|A-67777512
|Connectivity
|Improve data connectivity for T-Mobile users in parts of Australia
|Pixel, Pixel XL
|A-67882977
|Certification
|Update certification
|Pixel, Pixel XL
|A-68150449
A-68059359
A-69797741
A-69378640
A-68824279
|Stability
|Improve Wi-Fi stability on Pixel 2 phones
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-68217064
|Performance
|Improve handover to Wi-Fi Calling in low-coverage areas
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-68398312
|Performance
|Improve conference call performance over Wifi
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-68671462
|Connectivity
|Improve VoLTE performance for some carriers
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-68841424
|Connectivity
|Adjust APN updating behavior
|All
|A-68863351
|UI
|Improve settings app icons
|All
|A-68923696
A-68922470
A-68940490
|Certification
|Upgrade certificates to ensure continued service.
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-68931709
|Developer
|Add methods to PeerHandle API for developers
|All
|A-68959671
|Connectivity
|Update Verizon Service APK for Pixel phones
|Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69003183
|Logging
|Improve Wi-Fi and RPM logging
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69017578
A-68138080
A-68205105
A-70731000
A-69574837
A-68474108
A-70406781
|Connectivity, Performance
|Improve connectivity and performance on certain carrier networks
|Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69064494
|Performance
|Improve notification listening apps
|All
|A-69152057
|Connectivity
|Address call forwarding issue.
|All
|A-69209000
|Connectivity
|Improve internet connectivity on Pixel 2 on certain WiFi networks
|Pixel 2
|A-69238007
A-68202289
A-69334308
|Connectivity
|Adjust APN settings
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69261367
A-70512352
|Messaging
|Improve MMS messaging performance on certain carriers
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69275204
|Battery
|Adjust battery learned capacity increment and decrement limits
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69334266
|Connectivity
|Change voice domain to CS for certain carriers
|Pixel XL
|A-69475609
|Performance
|Adjust timeouts for Phone App
|All
|A-69672417
|Stability
|Improve stability for Pixel 2 devices in certain parts of Canada
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-69848394
A-68275646
|Performance
|Improve instant Apps performance
|All
|A-69870527
|UI
|Improve indicators for emergency call connectivity
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-70045970
|Battery
|Optimize search logic to improve battery performance.
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-70094083
A-70094701
|Battery
|Improve battery logging for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
|Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-70214869
|GPS
|Improve GPS Time performance on Pixel 2 XL
|Pixel 2 XL
|A-70338906
|Audio
|Improve audio speaker performance during phone calls
|All
|A-70398372
|UI
|Adjust advanced calling settings for Verizon
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-70576351
|Connectivity
|Change to prioritize certain bands
|Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-70580873
A-70912923
A-71497259
|Connectivity
|Improve in-call performance for some carriers
|Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
|A-70815434
|Connectivity
|Improve network performance on Simyo carrier
|Nexus 5X
|A-71708302
|Logging
|Improve connectivity metrics
|All
|A-71983424
|Performance
|Improve experience switching between LTE and Wifi
|Pixel 2 XL
|A-72119809
|Connectivity
|Improve data performance for devices with certain SIM cards
|All
|A-72175011
|Logging
|Improve autofill logging
|All
|A-72797728
A-71599119
|Logging
|Improve internal troubleshooting tools
|All
|A-72871435
|Logging
|Improve network logging
|All
These changes seem mostly minor, but there sure are a lot of them. The charging issues on the Pixel XL aren't mentioned, though. If you want to dig in and see how these changes affect you, the OTA files and system images are available for your downloading pleasure at the links below.
