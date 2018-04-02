Article Contents
Welcome to the first Monday of April! I hope that you all had a good Easter and that your week has started off well. Today, I have for you a much bigger list than usual – this large number is likely due to Easter sales over the weekend – so without further ado, let's get started.
Free
Apps
- Names in a Hat $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour
- Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; 1 day
- EZ Notes $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Speaking Alphabet (Russian) $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Draw On Screen Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Hourly Weather Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
- MyLog Pro - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- 123 Kids Fun COLORING BOOK Pro $4.99 -> Free; 1 hour
- Hexasmash 2 - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; 1 hour
- Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 1 hour
- Onion Force $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Amusement Park Flashcards PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- ABC Flashcards for Kids V2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Cute Animals Flashcards V2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Fruits Flashcards V2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Fairy Tale Cards PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Numbers 123 Flashcards PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Vegetable Flashcards V2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Red Woods: Awakening $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Coin Princess VIP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- League of Stickman 2018- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- 드래곤헌터 키우기: 1급 헌터 $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Bejazzled $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 1 hour
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Spatter Weather's Komponents Kustom $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Connected Dots - Digital Net Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Aron Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Pixel Nougat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Matrix - Digital Rain HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Porent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Crystal - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Extreme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Galaxy S9 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Marix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Lancelot Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rados - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Sphere Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Votus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Xocolat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- CalenGoo - Calendar and Tasks $5.99 -> $3.49; 1 hour
- Castles of Poland Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 hour
- GymACE Pro: Workout & Body Log $3.28 -> $1.99; 1 hour
- G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; 1 day
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 1 day
- Flowdia Diagrams $7.99 -> $4.99; 2 days
- Signal for Twitter $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Need to do! PRO - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Cryptocoin Mining Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Online Radio Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Roulette Predictor AD FREE $12.99 -> $3.99; 4 days
- tinyCam Monitor PRO - SALE! $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- AndroMoney Pro $9.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- FBReader Premium – Book Reader $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $4.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Pile Driving $21.99 -> $9.99; 6 days
- CommBoards - AAC Speech Assistant $9.99 -> $5.49; 7 days
Games
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour
- Monkey Swag $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour
- Werewolf "Nightmare in Prison" Special Package $4.49 -> $2.49; 1 hour
- Chuckie Egg 2017 $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Pool Break Pro 3D Billiards $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Chess Opening Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 days
- JYDGE $9.99 -> $5.99; 3 days
- DungeonMemories $4.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- TE Offroad + $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $1.29; 4 days
- Decimals $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Pegs - Solitaire Halma Osterangebot - Frohe Ostern $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- percentage math fun $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Wheel of Fate $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Fairies Coloring Book + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full) $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Potato Thriller Portable $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- "Revenge Of Heroes" $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Roll Turtle $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 hour
- Outline Icons - Easter Sale $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Doodle it $14.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Edru Liquid Art $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- SuperWall Video Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Fast Clean: Speed Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
