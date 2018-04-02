Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Browsery by Barnes & Noble

Browsery by Barnes & Noble is B&N's answer to Amazon's Goodreads. With the release of Browsery, you can now converse with friends, family, authors, as well as complete strangers thanks to its focus on social media-like content for books. So not only can you explore new recommendations, but you can also connect with like-minded people with similar literary interests.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

ASK. ANSWER. DISCOVER. A gathering place for readers who talk about books with the same passion you do. Rooted in the core elements of the Barnes & Noble store experience – browsing, community, and conversation – Browsery helps you find your next favorite book through the knowledge and enthusiasm of fellow readers.

Nacho Notch — Notch Hider

There are plenty of people out there that hate sensor notches in their phone screens. Sure it may be an excellent marketing strategy for the majority of Android phone manufacturers to emulate the iPhone X, but for the rest of us, it's clear that it is an ugly feature that adds little benefit for the consumer. The problem is screen notches look like they are going to be difficult to avoid this year if you are planning on purchasing a new Android phone. That is why the release of Nacho Notch is so great. You can now hide your notch within a black-themed notification bar so that the top of your screen looks more like a clean unobtrusive bezel.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

There is no launcher icon nor activity. This app works through the use of a custom Quick Tile. Add the tile by opening the notification shade all the way, tapping the pencil or "EDIT," and dragging "Hide Notch" to the active area. Maybe you have a phone with a notch, maybe you don't. If you do, you might also be annoyed by having this black blob in the middle of a light-colored status bar most of the time.

Lockdown Mode from Android P

Tommaso Berlose's Lockdown Mode from Android P is for all of you paranoid and security conscious Android users out there. It affords you an easy way to lock your device and all of its data away from prying eyes thanks to the developer taking Android P's newest security feature and making it accessible to any Android user out there no matter what version of the OS they are currently on.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

If you often leave the phone around or if you love privacy and security, turn on the lockdown mode to make sure no one can access your data. Directly from the latest version of the Android P developers preview you can access this feature right now and on any device.

Clipisode

Clipisode is a video creation and sharing application for Android that focuses on ease of use and combined social media conversations. All videos have to be recorded in advance as there is no live streaming functionality, which may hold some streamers back. But for the most part, this is a fun little app that makes it very easy for you and your friends to create and share videos online.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Clipisode is the easiest way to make video shows featuring your friends and fans. Clipisode combines replies — from your Twitter followers, Facebook friends and guests you invite from your phone’s contacts — into great-looking short video shows.

Your guests can participate in your show from any phone — no app download needed.

Clipisode is NOT live. Replies arrive over time and guests can record multiple takes before sending their videos to you. You get better quality content than podcasts and live streams.

Share your final episodes to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram stories, Snapchat, Twitch and beyond — anywhere you have an audience or want to build one.

Horizon Explorer (ARCore)

After last week's augmented reality bonanza I know a few readers were worried that there would be too many AR apps released in the future that would muddy up our regular app and game roundups. Well, there are only 2 AR apps this week, and Horizon Explorer is the first. It is a new AR app that can tell you the distance of an object by simply pointing your camera at that item. This can be useful for hiking but is also a fun way to explore your surroundings by checking out the lay of the land.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Point your camera at a hill, village, lake or landmark on the horizon and Horizon Explorer will tell you what you're aiming at. Name, distance, altitude and map of the pointed at landmark will be displayed. Hill Peak markers are overlaid on the view with Augmented Reality.

Giant Moon AR

Giant Moon AR is the second and last augmented reality release this week. It doesn't offer anything monumental, but it's still fun to play around with. What it does is it superimposes a large moon floating above your current daytime landscape. This way you can create some interesting photos that include large moons in them. The odd bit is that this only works during the day, so if you planned on using this for nighttime pictures, I'm sorry to inform you that it won't work.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Shows your camera, with a giant moon projected onto the sky. Moon is shown as though it were 408km above the Earth the same height as the International Space Station orbits at (In reality the moon orbits at around 384,400km away). Moon repeatedly flys overhead- a moonrise & moonset every few seconds. You move the phone camera to see & follow it.

Magnolia Pictures

Magnolia Pictures is the latest video streaming service to land on Android, and it, of course, concentrates on Magnolia Pictures content. There are 5 channels to explore that range from movies to TV shows. These 5 channels can be subscribed to separately for $2.99 a month, which means you won't have to pay for content you don't want to watch.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

--

Welcome to the Magnolia Pictures app, we’ve got the films that you will want to watch, that you need to watch, that you must watch, and we’re bringing them directly to you. Pulse-pounding action, mind-bending thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, life-changing documentaries and so much more all in one location, accessible on your TV or on any device, any time you want.

Rundogo - track dog's workouts

I am definitely a dog person, but my companion is a Pug, which means I can't take her on a run with me thanks to how short and small her legs are. But for those of you who own and exercise with larger dogs, there is an app just for you. It is called Rundogo, and it's an exercise tracking app that is geared towards cataloging both you and your dog's performance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $11.99

--

Choose any activity from dog running (canicross), through mushing and biking to a quick evening walk. Track and analyze both your and your dogs' performances, and keep all activities in one place. Rundogo is developed together with professional canicross and mushing athletes to provide the best performance tracker for all dog sports enthusiasts.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Huawei SmartHome

Huawei SmartHome is a new app from Huawei Internet Services that should work with a wide selection of Android phones and tablets so that you can easily control your Huawei Mobile WiFi (E5 series), Huawei CPE, and Huawei home gateway. Essentially, this app is a smart hub for all of your Huawei HiLink terminal devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Huawei smarthome APP is an app that lets you manage your HiLink devices from your phone or tablet. Functional introduction:

network state view: check operator name, roaming state, signal intensity;

Equipment management: the management of network equipment can support a key, kicking, Internet priority setting;

one button physical examination: help to correct the routers to the best state;

Wi-Fi model: sleep mode, standard mode with heart regulation;

parent control: setting up a child's terminal to use the Internet to ensure the child's healthy Internet access.

guest Wi-Fi: easy to open the guest Wi-Fi, to provide exclusive Wi-Fi connection for the guests, to ensure the security of the family network;

Advanced Settings: integrated Internet wizard, modification of SSID and password, access point name (APN) modification, network operator selection, device shutdown and restart, and many other practical functions.

BlackBerry WorkLife Persona

The BlackBerry WorkLife Persona app was previously covered in an earlier app roundup, but that was for the beta release, and this specific listing is for the finished product. They are almost identical, though this is a slightly newer version. Both apps provide a way for you to have a work profile for your device that is not tied to a different SIM. This way you can use one phone for both work and play. Really, the only thing holding this release back is the fact that you need access to a BlackBerry Enterprise Server to take advantage of it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Get a separate corporate identity on your own device for calling and text – without an additional SIM –with BlackBerry WorkLife Persona. This second work identity eliminates the need for employees to use their personal numbers for work, so their personal lines stay private.

