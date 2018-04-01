The design language in Google's apps is constantly evolving, and lately the company has started to introduce more rounded elements in popular apps, like Chrome for Android and mobile web search. The next app to be round-ified might be Maps, as some users are seeing a slightly-tweaked interface during navigation.

Left: Current UI; Right: New rounded UI

The new look adds circles around the close, directions, and voice buttons. In addition, the up arrow has been replaced with a draggable slider, and the bottom info bar has rounded corners. Not major changes, but they could be indicative of a more radical redesign coming in the future.