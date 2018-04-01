Shortly after coming to the U.S., the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is already seeing a nice discount. You can pick up this phone for $649.99, $150 off MSRP, from Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and Newegg. Honestly, this is a great deal.

Both Ryan and I reviewed the Mate 10 Pro, so be sure to check out our thoughts on it. Basically, we both came away with the consensus that this is a very good phone. The Kirin 970 SoC and 6GB of RAM make this phone fly, the 12MP RGB+20MP monochrome Leica camera system takes fantastic shots, and the 6" FHD+ 18:9 AMOLED display is nice. Oh, and the phone itself is quite the looker. The 4,000mAh battery goes forever, making the Mate 10 Pro one of the longest-lasting flagships available (especially in the U.S.).

$650 is a good price for the Mate 10 Pro, if you can handle EMUI — software remains Huawei's weak point. Take your choice on which retailer to buy from; Amazon has Prime, B&H has no sales tax outside of NY/NJ, Best Buy has in-store pickup, and Newegg is... well, you get the point. Both the grey and gorgeous blue colors are on sale (not the $1200 Porsche Design variant, sad panda). Just head over to the source link of your choice below.