All four major US carriers have now rolled Android 8.0 Oreo out to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but we hadn't heard much about the often-forgotten third sibling, the Galaxy S8 Active. That changes now, as AT&T has become the first carrier to roll Oreo out to the rugged S8.
Software-wise, the S8 Active's 1.2GB update should be bringing the same changes as its glass-backed brethren. That means regular Oreo stuff like picture-in-picture, autofill, and notification dots, as well as Samsung-exclusive changes such as Dual Messenger and App Pair. The March security patch is present as well.
If you've got an AT&T S8 Active, you may want to check for updates in settings. Sprint and T-Mobile Active owners will have to stay patient.
- Thanks:
- Jesse Phillips
