Back in September, Qualcomm announced that devices armed with their new generation of processors – flag-shipped by the Snapdragon 820 – would be capable of even faster and more efficient charging speeds with Quick Charge 3.0. After the announcement, Rita wrote a great summary of the advantages of QC 3.0 over QC 2.0 that you can read if you want specific details about the upgraded charging standard.
Fast forward seven months and the first QC 3.0 Android devices are finally starting to trickle out to consumers. Since we have one of our best team members writing reviews on QC 3.0 charging devices, we thought it would be nice to keep an updated list of QC 3.0 compatible devices for you, our readers. After doing a thorough search, we've made this comprehensive list of all the Android devices that have been released, or announced, with QC 3.0, along with a few others not running Android.
Quick Charge 3.0
- Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe
- Baofeng Matrix (VR)
- BlackBerry KEYone
- BQ Aquaris U2
- BQ Aquaris U2 lite
- BQ Aquaris V
- BQ Aquaris V Plus
- BQ Aquarius X
- BQ Aquarius X Pro
- Coolpad Cool Changer S1
- DJI FPV goggles (VR)
- General Mobile GM5+
- GeniusIDEA Follow (drone)
- Gionee M2017
- Gionee M6S Plus
- Haier Leisure L7
- HP Elite x3
- HTC 10
- HTC One A9
- HTC U Ultra
- HTC U11
- HTC U11 life
- HTC U11 Plus
- LeEco Le MAX 2
- LeEco (LeTV) Le MAX Pro
- LeEco Le Pro 3
- Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro
- LG G5
- LG G6
- LG isai Beat LGV34
- LG V20
- LG V30
- Nokia 8
- NuAns NEO
- Nubia Z11
- Nubia Z11 Max
- Nubia Z11miniS
- Philips EverPlay (portable speaker)
- Qiku N45
- Qiku N5S
- Qiku N6
- Qiku N6 Pro
- Qiku Q5
- Qiku Q5 Plus
- Sharp Aquos R
- Sharp Aquos R Compact
- Smartisan M1
- Smartisan M1L
- Smartisan Nuts Pro
- Smartisan Nuts Pro 2
- Smartisan U1 Pro
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Sugar F7
- TCL Idol 4-Pro
- TCL Idol4S
- Vestel Venus Z10
- Vodafone Smart platinum 7
- Wileyfox Swift 2
- Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus
- Wileyfox Swift 2 X
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5s
- Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi Max
- Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi MIX
- Xiaomi MIX2
- ZTE Axon 7 Max
- ZTE Axon M
- ZTE Blade Z Max
We will update this article occasionally with new devices as they are announced. You can also check out Qualcomm's website for a (much less complete) list of compatible devices.
If you need a new charger now, you can go ahead and buy one that supports QC 3.0 if you'd like; they are backwards compatible and will work perfectly with your current QC 2.0 device and will save you from having to buy another one in the near future.
Quick Charge 2.0
Update: We decided to add a list of QC2.0-compatible devices as well. Here it is:
- Alcatel Idol 4
- Alcatel Idol 4S
- Asus Transformer T100
- Asus Zenfone 2
- Asus ZenFone 3
- Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra
- BlackBerry Priv
- Disney Mobile on docomo
- Droid Turbo by Motorola
- Eben 8848
- EE 4GEE WiFi (MiFi)
- Fujitsu Arrows
- Fujitsu Arrows NX
- Fujitsu F-02G
- Fujitsu F-03G
- Fujitsu F-05F
- Google Nexus 6
- HTC Bolt
- HTC Butterfly 2
- HTC Desire Eye
- HTC One (M8)
- HTC One (M9)
- KDDI KD08 (MiFi)
- Kyocera DuraForce PRO
- Kyocera Urbano L03
- LeTV One Max
- LeTV One Pro
- LG G2 Flex 2
- LG G4
- LG V10
- Moto G Turbo Edition
- Moto X Force
- Moto X Pure Edition
- Moto X Style
- New Moto X by Motorola
- Nextbit Robin
- Panasonic CM-1
- Ramos Mos1
- Samsung Galaxy A8 (KDDI Japan)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S5 (Japan)
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 +
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Sarin Labs SOLARIN Fire
- Sharp Aquos Pad
- Sharp Aquos Zeta
- Sharp Aquos Zeta Compact
- Sharp SH01G/02G
- Smartron SRT
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X Performance
- Sony Xperia Z2 (Japan)
- Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z3
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z3+
- Sony Xperia Z4
- Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z5
- Sony Xperia Z5 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z5 Premium
- Vertu Signature Touch
- Vestel Venus V3 5070
- Vestel Venus V3 5570
- Vivo V3
- Vivo V3 Max
- Xiaomi Mi 3
- Xiaomi Mi 4
- Xiaomi Mi 4c
- Xiaomi Mi Note
- Xiaomi Mi Note Pro
- Yota Phone 2
- ZeroTech Dobby (drone)
- ZTE AXON Max
- ZTE Axon Pro
- ZTE Nubia My Prague
- ZTE Z9
