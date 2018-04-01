Back in September, Qualcomm announced that devices armed with their new generation of processors – flag-shipped by the Snapdragon 820 – would be capable of even faster and more efficient charging speeds with Quick Charge 3.0. After the announcement, Rita wrote a great summary of the advantages of QC 3.0 over QC 2.0 that you can read if you want specific details about the upgraded charging standard.

Fast forward seven months and the first QC 3.0 Android devices are finally starting to trickle out to consumers. Since we have one of our best team members writing reviews on QC 3.0 charging devices, we thought it would be nice to keep an updated list of QC 3.0 compatible devices for you, our readers. After doing a thorough search, we've made this comprehensive list of all the Android devices that have been released, or announced, with QC 3.0, along with a few others not running Android.

Quick Charge 3.0

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Baofeng Matrix (VR) BlackBerry KEYone BQ Aquaris U2 BQ Aquaris U2 lite BQ Aquaris V BQ Aquaris V Plus BQ Aquarius X BQ Aquarius X Pro Coolpad Cool Changer S1 DJI FPV goggles (VR) General Mobile GM5+ GeniusIDEA Follow (drone) Gionee M2017 Gionee M6S Plus Haier Leisure L7 HP Elite x3 HTC 10 HTC One A9 HTC U Ultra HTC U11 HTC U11 life HTC U11 Plus LeEco Le MAX 2 LeEco (LeTV) Le MAX Pro LeEco Le Pro 3 Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro LG G5 LG G6 LG isai Beat LGV34 LG V20 LG V30 Nokia 8 NuAns NEO Nubia Z11 Nubia Z11 Max Nubia Z11miniS Philips EverPlay (portable speaker) Qiku N45 Qiku N5S Qiku N6 Qiku N6 Pro Qiku Q5 Qiku Q5 Plus Sharp Aquos R Sharp Aquos R Compact Smartisan M1 Smartisan M1L Smartisan Nuts Pro Smartisan Nuts Pro 2 Smartisan U1 Pro Sony Xperia XZ Sony Xperia XZ Premium Sony Xperia XZ1 Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Sugar F7 TCL Idol 4-Pro TCL Idol4S Vestel Venus Z10 Vodafone Smart platinum 7 Wileyfox Swift 2 Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus Wileyfox Swift 2 X Xiaomi Mi 5 Xiaomi Mi 5s Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus Xiaomi Mi 6 Xiaomi Mi Max Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Xiaomi MIX Xiaomi MIX2 ZTE Axon 7 Max ZTE Axon M ZTE Blade Z Max

We will update this article occasionally with new devices as they are announced. You can also check out Qualcomm's website for a (much less complete) list of compatible devices.

If you need a new charger now, you can go ahead and buy one that supports QC 3.0 if you'd like; they are backwards compatible and will work perfectly with your current QC 2.0 device and will save you from having to buy another one in the near future.

Quick Charge 2.0

Update: We decided to add a list of QC2.0-compatible devices as well. Here it is: