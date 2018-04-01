Back in September, Qualcomm announced that devices armed with their new generation of processors – flag-shipped by the Snapdragon 820 – would be capable of even faster and more efficient charging speeds with Quick Charge 3.0. After the announcement, Rita wrote a great summary of the advantages of QC 3.0 over QC 2.0 that you can read if you want specific details about the upgraded charging standard.

Fast forward seven months and the first QC 3.0 Android devices are finally starting to trickle out to consumers. Since we have one of our best team members writing reviews on QC 3.0 charging devices, we thought it would be nice to keep an updated list of QC 3.0 compatible devices for you, our readers. After doing a thorough search, we've made this comprehensive list of all the Android devices that have been released, or announced, with QC 3.0, along with a few others not running Android.

Quick Charge 3.0

  1. Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe
  2. Baofeng Matrix (VR)
  3. BlackBerry KEYone
  4. BQ Aquaris U2
  5. BQ Aquaris U2 lite
  6. BQ Aquaris V
  7. BQ Aquaris V Plus
  8. BQ Aquarius X
  9. BQ Aquarius X Pro
  10. Coolpad Cool Changer S1
  11. DJI FPV goggles (VR)
  12. General Mobile GM5+
  13. GeniusIDEA Follow (drone)
  14. Gionee M2017
  15. Gionee M6S Plus
  16. Haier Leisure L7
  17. HP Elite x3
  18. HTC 10
  19. HTC One A9
  20. HTC U Ultra
  21. HTC U11
  22. HTC U11 life
  23. HTC U11 Plus
  24. LeEco Le MAX 2
  25. LeEco (LeTV) Le MAX Pro
  26. LeEco Le Pro 3
  27. Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro
  28. LG G5
  29. LG G6
  30. LG isai Beat LGV34
  31. LG V20
  32. LG V30
  33. Nokia 8
  34. NuAns NEO
  35. Nubia Z11
  36. Nubia Z11 Max
  37. Nubia Z11miniS
  38. Philips EverPlay (portable speaker)
  39. Qiku N45
  40. Qiku N5S
  41. Qiku N6
  42. Qiku N6 Pro
  43. Qiku Q5
  44. Qiku Q5 Plus
  45. Sharp Aquos R
  46. Sharp Aquos R Compact
  47. Smartisan M1
  48. Smartisan M1L
  49. Smartisan Nuts Pro
  50. Smartisan Nuts Pro 2
  51. Smartisan U1 Pro
  52. Sony Xperia XZ
  53. Sony Xperia XZ Premium
  54. Sony Xperia XZ1
  55. Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
  56. Sugar F7
  57. TCL Idol 4-Pro
  58. TCL Idol4S
  59. Vestel Venus Z10
  60. Vodafone Smart platinum 7
  61. Wileyfox Swift 2
  62. Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus
  63. Wileyfox Swift 2 X
  64. Xiaomi Mi 5
  65. Xiaomi Mi 5s
  66. Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
  67. Xiaomi Mi 6
  68. Xiaomi Mi Max
  69. Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  70. Xiaomi Mi Note 2
  71. Xiaomi Mi Note 3
  72. Xiaomi MIX
  73. Xiaomi MIX2
  74. ZTE Axon 7 Max
  75. ZTE Axon M
  76. ZTE Blade Z Max

We will update this article occasionally with new devices as they are announced. You can also check out Qualcomm's website for a (much less complete) list of compatible devices.

If you need a new charger now, you can go ahead and buy one that supports QC 3.0 if you'd like; they are backwards compatible and will work perfectly with your current QC 2.0 device and will save you from having to buy another one in the near future.

Quick Charge 2.0

Update: We decided to add a list of QC2.0-compatible devices as well. Here it is:

  1. Alcatel Idol 4
  2. Alcatel Idol 4S
  3. Asus Transformer T100
  4. Asus Zenfone 2
  5. Asus ZenFone 3
  6. Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra
  7. BlackBerry Priv
  8. Disney Mobile on docomo
  9. Droid Turbo by Motorola
  10. Eben 8848
  11. EE 4GEE WiFi (MiFi)
  12. Fujitsu Arrows
  13. Fujitsu Arrows NX
  14. Fujitsu F-02G
  15. Fujitsu F-03G
  16. Fujitsu F-05F
  17. Google Nexus 6
  18. HTC Bolt
  19. HTC Butterfly 2
  20. HTC Desire Eye
  21. HTC One (M8)
  22. HTC One (M9)
  23. KDDI KD08 (MiFi)
  24. Kyocera DuraForce PRO
  25. Kyocera Urbano L03
  26. LeTV One Max
  27. LeTV One Pro
  28. LG G2 Flex 2
  29. LG G4
  30. LG V10
  31. Moto G Turbo Edition
  32. Moto X Force
  33. Moto X Pure Edition
  34. Moto X Style
  35. New Moto X by Motorola
  36. Nextbit Robin
  37. Panasonic CM-1
  38. Ramos Mos1
  39. Samsung Galaxy A8 (KDDI Japan)
  40. Samsung Galaxy Note 4
  41. Samsung Galaxy Note 5
  42. Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
  43. Samsung Galaxy S5 (Japan)
  44. Samsung Galaxy S6
  45. Samsung Galaxy S6 +
  46. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
  47. Samsung Galaxy S7
  48. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
  49. Samsung Galaxy S8
  50. Samsung Galaxy S8+
  51. Sarin Labs SOLARIN Fire
  52. Sharp Aquos Pad
  53. Sharp Aquos Zeta
  54. Sharp Aquos Zeta Compact
  55. Sharp SH01G/02G
  56. Smartron SRT
  57. Sony Xperia X
  58. Sony Xperia X Performance
  59. Sony Xperia Z2 (Japan)
  60. Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet
  61. Sony Xperia Z3
  62. Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
  63. Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet
  64. Sony Xperia Z3+
  65. Sony Xperia Z4
  66. Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet
  67. Sony Xperia Z5
  68. Sony Xperia Z5 Compact
  69. Sony Xperia Z5 Premium
  70. Vertu Signature Touch
  71. Vestel Venus V3 5070
  72. Vestel Venus V3 5570
  73. Vivo V3
  74. Vivo V3 Max
  75. Xiaomi Mi 3
  76. Xiaomi Mi 4
  77. Xiaomi Mi 4c
  78. Xiaomi Mi Note
  79. Xiaomi Mi Note Pro
  80. Yota Phone 2
  81. ZeroTech Dobby (drone)
  82. ZTE AXON Max
  83. ZTE Axon Pro
  84. ZTE Nubia My Prague
  85. ZTE Z9