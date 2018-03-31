A couple weeks ago, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note8 users in some countries began receiving the long-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update. In the US, AT&T was the first major carrier to roll out Oreo to its Note8 users, and Verizon and Sprint did the same a few days later. On Sunday, April 1, it will be T-Mobile's turn. And no, this is not a cruel April Fools' Day joke.
Desmond Smith, T-Mobile's recognizable senior social technology evangelist, tweeted last night that the Oreo update for its Note8 phones has been approved and will begin hitting those devices as soon as the evening of Sunday, April 1st. This confirmation comes a few days after Des tweeted that the carrier would be rolling Oreo out to Note8 users in the next few days "barring any unforeseen issues."
THIS JUST IN! @TMobile #GalaxyNote8 #Android #Oreo update approved! Will start hitting customers phones as early as Sunday night!!! (No April Fool's here) 🤘 - Des pic.twitter.com/r1yEl2myMW
— Des 📷 📱 (@askdes) March 30, 2018
He says release notes for T-Mobile's Note8 update would be available Sunday or Monday (April 1st or 2nd), but users can expect the Oreo update (also known as Samsung Experience 9.0) to bring picture-in-picture, notification dots, autofill for logins, and background limits for apps. The Oreo release notes for the S8 will probably be a good point of reference for what to expect for the Note8.
If you're a T-Mobile Note8 user, you can manually check for the update starting April 1st by going to Settings > Software update. Let us know when you get it.
