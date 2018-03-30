AT&T Galaxy Note8 owners received a nice surprise a couple of days ago with their Android 8.0 Oreo update, and now it's Verizon and Sprint owners' turns. Both major US CDMA carriers are now sending out the long-awaited Oreo to their variants of the Note8, meaning that T-Mobile is the only one lagging behind.
Initial reports only concerned the Verizon model, but Sprint users quickly chimed in that they, too, were now receiving the update. At this point, we all know what these Samsung Oreo updates contain, but picture-in-picture, autofill, notification dots, and background limits are mentioned in the changelog. The March security patch is bundled into this ~1.3GB download.
Samsung announced that all Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note8 devices would be getting the update in 2-3 weeks four days ago. As far as US models go, that means that the T-Mobile Note8 and unlocked versions of the S8/S8+ and Note8 are the only holdups. But given Samsung's timeline, you might still have to wait a few weeks for those updates.
