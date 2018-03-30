If you've been getting by with a budget Bluetooth speaker or just want to add some of the latest and greatest to your repertoire, we have a great giveaway for you. Thanks to our friends at Ultimate Ears, 4 AP readers will be getting an upgrade.

Here's what's up for grabs:

1 WONDERBOOM Freestyle (color: Concrete; MSRP $99.99)

1 WONDERBOOM (color: Stone; MSRP $99.99)

1 BOOM 2 (color: BrainFreeze; MSRP $179.99)

1 MEGABOOM (color: Lava Red; MSRP $249.99)

WONDERBOOM (Freestyle)

The WONDERBOOM is Ultimate Ears' small, portable, durable, and fashion-forward speaker. It can take a 5 foot drop without breaking a sweat, has 100 feet of Bluetooth range, can play for 10 hours on a single charge, and supports chaining together with another WONDERBOOM for simultaneous play.

Above you can see the WONDERBOOM Freestyle series' Concrete color scheme, which is available in this giveaway. The other 4 new colors are featured in the hero image at the top of this post. The Freestyle collection takes the already-bold colors of WONDERBOOM and adds even more flair.

In case you can't tell, the WONDERBOOM is designed to project sound in every direction, which takes the hassle out of figuring out where to place it in order to "point" it towards everyone who needs to hear. We’re giving away two WONDERBOOM as a reminder that you can double up the sound by easily pairing them together. These retail for $99. Learn more at Ultimate Ears.

BOOM 2

The BOOM 2 has long been a fan favorite. It is portable, but scaled up in size compared to WONDERBOOM. In exchange for a taller device, you get a bit more punch with the audio, more battery life (15 hours!), and even more toughness for your outdoor adventures. You and up to 2 friends can connect simultaneously and enter DJ mode, alternating tracks from one person to another. You can also wirelessly connect 2, 3, or over 150 BOOM 2 and MEGABOOM to Party Up.

Above you can see the BOOM 2 in the BrainFreeze color scheme that will be given to one lucky winner. To learn more — and there is indeed more to learn — visit Ultimate Ears.

MEGABOOM

Do you want even more power and battery life than the BOOM 2? Enter MEGABOOM. Towering over the smaller BOOM 2, you still get the waterproofing and rugged design but in a larger package. With MEGABOOM, you get 20 hours of runtime on a single charge; if you need more than that, I'd like to hear more about your parties.

You also get customizable EQ settings, the ability to set alarms, speakerphone, and the other cool features of the WONDERBOOM and BOOM 2.

That handsome speaker is the MEGABOOM in Lava Red, the color available via this giveaway. To see the other colors and even more features, go to Ultimate Ears.

