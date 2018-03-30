After much anticipation, LineageOS 15.1 (based on Android 8.1) was announced last month. Only a handful of devices had official 15.1 builds at the start, but over time, more have been moved up to Oreo. The Nexus Player, OnePlus One, and Oppo Find 7 were recently added to the roster - and now three more devices are coming.

According to recent commits to the build server, three more devices have been updated to LineageOS 15.1. First is the OnePlus 2 (oneplus2), which already has the first build available. The Google Pixel C (dragon) and Nexus 6 (shamu) have been updated as well, but no builds are available yet.

In addition to the new Oreo targets, two other devices are now supported by LineageOS 14.1. These include the Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (a5y17lte) and A7 2017 (a7y17lte). Builds aren't available quite yet, but they should show up soon.