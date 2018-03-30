Google Tasks, the long-neglected to-do list function buried in Gmail, might be getting a fresh face. A tipster tells us Google has uploaded new Tasks-related assets and set up new URLs for the service.
There are plenty of third-party apps and browser extensions that aim to make using Tasks a more palatable experience, but the official version is looking pretty old-school, and not in a good way:
Google Tasks' current web interface.
According to our tipster, an updated web app is on the way, as evidenced by the behavior of the new URL, tasks.google.com. Google's older web app URLs handle Chrome user profiles differently than its modern apps; whereas old apps appended the app URL with the identifier ?authuser=# to differentiate between profiles, newer ones use the shorter u/#/. To wit, trying to access tasks.google.com/?authuser=0 will redirect you to tasks.google.com/u/0/ (go ahead, try it). This same redirect behavior can be observed in Google's up-to-date web apps, like Google+ and Gmail.
We also have a new icon for the service—a stylized white-and-yellow check mark very much in line with Google's modern design aesthetic:
While we weren't able to independently verify the origin of this new icon, we are reasonably confident in its authenticity.
Google Tasks doesn't currently have an official Android app or integrate with the reminders users can set via Google Assistant. It's unclear whether a future update to the service will change that.
