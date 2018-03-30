Article Contents
Welcome to the final Friday of March, and with it, the last round of app sales for the week and the month. Today's list feels similar to Wednesday's, with some excellent games on sale. Those will be bolded down below, meaning that I highly recommend them. Whether or not you celebrate Easter, I hope that you all enjoy your weekend. See you all in April.
Free
Apps
- Quick Volume Controls - Quick Volume notification $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Kids Commission: A Reward System App for Families $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Numberflow $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Clear Green Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Clear Teal Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Fairy Colors Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Lap Green Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Lap Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Lumber Stock Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Majestic Weather's Komponents Kustom $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Neo Blue Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Neo Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Red Ash Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Sam Spring Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Spatter Green Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Spatter Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Spatter Weather's Komponents Kustom $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Spatter Yellow Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Yellow Ash Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Zeal Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
Sale
Apps
- File Explorer Pro - Access files on PC, Mac & NAS $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- DoorSec Quick Door Security $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Pipedata-Pro $15.99 -> $8.99; 4 days
- Forager's Buddy GPS Foraging Pro Key $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Travel Interpreter Phrasebook $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- VIP Notes - password manager and files holder $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
Games
- 꽃들판에 피어나는 덧없음 $7.49 -> $4.99; 1 day
- 10monkeys Bubbles | Subtraction $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day
- Thimbleweed Park $9.99 -> $4.99; 1 day
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Iron Marines $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days
- The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Baseball Highlights 2045 $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Lichtspeer $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Table Tennis Touch $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- XCOM: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Guides $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified (Shield TV)
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Detectify Hidden Device & Camera Detector Ad Free $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Total Manager for Android $7.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
