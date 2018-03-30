Welcome to the final Friday of March, and with it, the last round of app sales for the week and the month. Today's list feels similar to Wednesday's, with some excellent games on sale. Those will be bolded down below, meaning that I highly recommend them. Whether or not you celebrate Easter, I hope that you all enjoy your weekend. See you all in April.

Free

Apps

  1. Quick Volume Controls - Quick Volume notification $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Kids Commission: A Reward System App for Families $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Digits $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Games

  1. Numberflow $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Clear Green Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  2. Clear Teal Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  3. Fairy Colors Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Lap Green Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Lap Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Lumber Stock Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Majestic Weather's Komponents Kustom $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Neo Blue Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  9. Neo Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Red Ash Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  11. Sam Spring Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  12. Spatter Green Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  13. Spatter Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  14. Spatter Weather's Komponents Kustom $2.99 -> Free; 4 days
  15. Spatter Yellow Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  16. Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  17. Yellow Ash Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  18. Zeal Orange Icons Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. File Explorer Pro - Access files on PC, Mac & NAS $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  2. DoorSec Quick Door Security $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  3. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Pipedata-Pro $15.99 -> $8.99; 4 days
  5. Forager's Buddy GPS Foraging Pro Key $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  6. Travel Interpreter Phrasebook $9.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. VIP Notes - password manager and files holder $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days

Games

  1. 꽃들판에 피어나는 덧없음 $7.49 -> $4.99; 1 day
  2. 10monkeys Bubbles | Subtraction $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day
  3. Thimbleweed Park $9.99 -> $4.99; 1 day
  4. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  5. Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  6. Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Iron Marines $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days
  8. The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Baseball Highlights 2045 $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Lichtspeer $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  11. Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Table Tennis Touch $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. XCOM: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
  14. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. The Guides $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  16. Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified (Shield TV)

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Detectify Hidden Device & Camera Detector Ad Free $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Total Manager for Android $7.99 -> $0.99; 6 days