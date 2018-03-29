The Room developer Fireproof Games announced Wednesday that the fourth installment in the series, Old Sins, will release on Android on Wednesday, April 19. You may actually get a chance to play it earlier, though—the game still needs to go through more testing, and Fireproof says information about the beta program "will be announced as soon as we have confirmed dates."

Old Sins has been out on iOS since January. Fireproof said earlier this month that the delay in the game's Android release was to ensure compatibility with as wide a variety of devices as possible and to fix bugs brought to light by the initial release.

Each entry in the series has been well-reviewed, and the latest is no different: currently, the iOS version of The Room: Old Sins has an 86 on Metacritic based on seven critic reviews and a 4.9 out of five on iTunes after more than 11,000 user reviews.