Love 'em or hate 'em, notches are quickly making their way to nearly every Android phone. What the iPhone X started (yes, we know the Essential Phone came before it) is now spreading to phones from ASUS, OnePlus, Huawei, and more. LG's G7 Neo was recently leaked with a notch as well, but LG support is now on reddit's r/Android subreddit asking for feedback. The many of you who hate notches may want to head over there to vent.

The account on reddit, /u/LG_Support, has been verified by the r/Android mods as being legitimate. The post is requesting feedback from enthusiasts on how they really feel about the notch trend, and LG support plans to share the responses it gets with its R&D team. Given how vocal you've all been about your distaste for it in most notch-related posts lately, we suspect that you may want to give LG a piece of your mind.