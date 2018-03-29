Google Duo is a little unusual among the company's apps, as it identifies users not based on the Google account that connects you to everything from Gmail, to YouTube, to the Play Store, but instead uses your device's phone number. Pretty much ever since it launched, we've been wondering if that situation would ever evolve. Now it looks like that's finally happening, as Google updates its Duo support pages in anticipation of the change.

We've been expecting this to happen since spotting a number of text strings related to Google account integration last fall. Earlier this month we got our latest tease, with the appearance of even more language referencing the link-up. What we saw sure suggested that Google was nearly ready to go live with the feature, but precisely when, we couldn't say.

Though we still haven't observed this account linkage become active in the Duo app itself, today Google published a new support page that outlines how this functionality is going to work. New users will be prompted to link their Google account to Duo when first getting started with the app, while existing users will be able to add that info through the app's settings menu.

If you later decide that you don't want fellow Duo users getting in touch with you via your Google account, you'll also be able to manually de-link things, though you'll have to re-verify your device's phone number with Duo after you do so.

Google notes that this account-linking will (at least initially) be available on Android devices only. We'll be keeping an eye on the Duo app, and share any additional information that comes to light once this feature is finally active.