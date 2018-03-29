So, you want to share a live video you found on Twitter? You no longer have to waste your precious characters telling people where in the video you want them to watch. Now, you can set a timestamp before sharing. It'll work on both Twitter and Periscope videos, and it starts rolling out today.
To access this feature, just hit the "share" button on a live video. There's a new slider where you can choose a splot in the video, then you add your text and let it fly. When your followers play the video, it starts from the spot you chose.
Did you just watch something in a live video on Twitter that you want others to see?
We're introducing Timestamps — a new feature rolling out today that lets you Tweet a specific start time for a live video, so everyone can jump right into the action! pic.twitter.com/vlUX8pWey7
— Twitter Video (@TwitterVideo) March 29, 2018
This feature is rolling out starting today on the web, Android, and iOS. The shared videos must be from Twitter live broadcasts or from Periscope broadcasts. If a video is still live when you share it, people will be able to skip to the live segment in your shared timestamp.
