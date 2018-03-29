A few new certified hardware partners have appeared on the Android Auto website. All five new additions are aftermarket manufacturers—they make units that are installed after vehicles are purchased.

ASUS-owned UniMax announced its certification last month, but only recently appeared on Android Auto's site. Its listing there says Android Auto is compatible with stereo model F2-AVX7MX, but we weren't able to find that model number anywhere else. UniMax does have a similarly-numbered product in the F2-AVX7MT, which is only off by one character; its possible the model number is a typo or a reference to a yet-unreleased unit.