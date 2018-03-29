HMD Global is fast gaining the reputation as the best Android phone-maker around when it comes to fast OS updates. Its Nokia-branded phones have been updated ahead of the pack more often than not in recent months, and with the news that all future devices will run pure versions of Android (One or Go), the Finnish company has made a strong commitment to continue that good work. We're now hearing that Android 8.1 Oreo is beginning to roll out to the Nokia 5 and the 2017 Nokia 6.
This comes just two months after Android 8.0 was released for both phones, and this time around there hasn't been a public beta like there was prior to the 8.1 release for the Nokia 8. According to a number of users on Reddit, the Android 8.1 update (v5.580) weighs in at 866.7MB for the Nokia 5 and 875.1MB for the Nokia 6 (2017).
The changelog (above right) lists new features such as battery saving navigation buttons, a new power menu, and battery percentage for connected bluetooth devices. The update also includes the March security patch from Google. Once updated, the Nokia 5 and 6 (2017) will be running the same public version of Android as Google's own Pixel phones, something for which HMD Global deserves a pat on the back. If only other OEMs were so dutiful.
