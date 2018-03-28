The official Reddit app has been not so good compared to many of the alternative clients, but it's getting better today. The v3.0 update is in beta, and it adds a number of important features. The app finally has a night mode that won't sear your retinas in a dark room, and it's easier to access/switch accounts. Oh, and you can turn on a "Pony" theme. What more could you want?
Here's the full changelog for v3.0 of Reddit—sorry, according to the Play Store listing, that's "Reddit: Top News, Trending Memes & Crypto Updates. Yep.
- New account drawer for faster account switching
- Pony and Trees themes are now available
- AMOLED night mode is now available
- Updated bottom navigation bar
- Faster scrolling on the Browse tab (the one with all of your subscriptions)
- Lots of UI improvements
- Fixed crashes and a few minor bugs
The app now has a slide-out navigation menu with your account info. You can access posts, saved content, and switch between accounts in there. This is also where the handy night mode toggle lives. You have to dive into the settings to get tot he other themes, and there are only two right now: Pony and Trees. You can probably imagine what they look like, but here they are anyway.
You will still see ads in the official Reddit app unless you have Reddit Gold. Still, it's free and most free Reddit apps cost a few bucks. We've got the beta app on APK Mirror if you don't want to join the beta program. See below for some screens from the old app.
The old app
