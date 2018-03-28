It's the end of another month, so OnePlus pushing out new Open Betas to the 5 and 5T shouldn't be a surprise. While not quite as big of a deal as last time, the latest updates bring some nice minor quality-of-life improvements.

Here's the changelog:

Launcher Added recent search tag in search app section of the app drawer

General bug fixes and improvements Weather Improved accuracy of the current location

Added new icons and updated UI Gaming mode Network boost in Gaming mode – network priority for gaming App in the foreground

Those of you who still use the stock OnePlus Launcher – I just cannot bring myself to use it over Action or Nova – should appreciate the recent search tag in the app drawer. Also, the Weather app is getting a fix that it should have had from the beginning: improved accuracy. It's still better than MIUI's weather app, which is convinced that I live in El Paso, TX (hint: I don't).

Gaming Mode is one of those OxygenOS features that I've tested for the sake of testing, but haven't really used in practice. I don't tend to game too often on my phone, I have a PC after all, but the graphical performance on my 5T is more than adequate for what I play. If you're a heavy user of the Gaming Mode, I'd definitely like to hear why you think it's useful for you; I'm genuinely curious.

As always, the OTA is in staged rollout. If you don't have Oxygen Updater, an app that I highly recommend, then you can install the update manually in recovery mode. Just follow the appropriate link for your phone below to get started.