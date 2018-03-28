It's the end of another month, so OnePlus pushing out new Open Betas to the 5 and 5T shouldn't be a surprise. While not quite as big of a deal as last time, the latest updates bring some nice minor quality-of-life improvements.
Here's the changelog:
- Added recent search tag in search app section of the app drawer
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Improved accuracy of the current location
- Added new icons and updated UI
- Network boost in Gaming mode – network priority for gaming App in the foreground
Those of you who still use the stock OnePlus Launcher – I just cannot bring myself to use it over Action or Nova – should appreciate the recent search tag in the app drawer. Also, the Weather app is getting a fix that it should have had from the beginning: improved accuracy. It's still better than MIUI's weather app, which is convinced that I live in El Paso, TX (hint: I don't).
Gaming Mode is one of those OxygenOS features that I've tested for the sake of testing, but haven't really used in practice. I don't tend to game too often on my phone, I have a PC after all, but the graphical performance on my 5T is more than adequate for what I play. If you're a heavy user of the Gaming Mode, I'd definitely like to hear why you think it's useful for you; I'm genuinely curious.
As always, the OTA is in staged rollout. If you don't have Oxygen Updater, an app that I highly recommend, then you can install the update manually in recovery mode. Just follow the appropriate link for your phone below to get started.
Comments