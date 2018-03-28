What makes the camera on Google's Pixel phones so good has more to do with the software than the hardware. Google's image processing is far ahead of its rivals, which is why it can boast a competitive Portrait Mode with only a single camera. Thanks to the Camera NX mod, it's possible to get similar results on many other phones, including non-Google ones.
Version 5.2 of the official Google Camera app was released last week, and it actually removes some functionality from 2015's Nexus 6P and 5X. They lose HDR+ (likely because the new version was built with Android P in mind, which neither of those phones will be getting) and Lens Blur (which has been replaced by Portrait Mode on the Pixels). The latest Camera NX update brings them back.
That's not all you get with version 7.4; check out the full changelog below:
All V7.4 features. Based on Google Camera 5.2
1. Bring back HDR+ on Nexus 5X/6P.
2. Add Lens Blur mode back, now you have both Portrait mode and Lens Blur mode.
3. EIS should be back to normal on Pixel 1, as EIS will be disabled with 4K quality.
4. Use Google Photos to view results again on enhanced version.
PS:
1. Portrait mode needs a test on Android 7.1, maybe not work.
2. To view Motion photos, you need Google photos installed and login your account.
ZSL-enhanced version includes Motion photos, Diet-burst, Google photos combination and all ZSL version features, require Android 8.0+,
ZSL version contains ZSL HDR+, hybrid burst, 240 FPS slow-motion, 60FPS video ready, and other OG Pixel features. it is for Nexus 2015 running Android 7.1+, if you don’t use motion photo, you can also use this one.
Bugs:
1. Diet-burst won’t choose the best photo as Smart burst(ZSL-enhanced version).
2. Camera NX need system signature and install as system app to show HDR+ process within Google photos, or you will see a black screen with a loading icon right after taking a HDR+ photo.
There's also a fix included for EIS on first generation Pixels, and notes about what you'll get depending on which Android version you have. Phones running 8.0+ will get the best features.
You can download the latest Camera NX update from the Chromloop website or from APK Mirror. Be warned: it won't be fully tested on every device, so performance may vary.
- Source:
- Chromloop
Comments