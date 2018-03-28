Article Contents
We're halfway through the final week of March, so let's celebrate with some app sales. There are plenty of notable games to check out, including Monument Valley 2, a spectacular puzzle title. Enjoy the big list today, and I'll see you all on Friday for one final roundup.
Free
Apps
- Gym Mentor Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
- Pull Me App Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
Games
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Cut The Buttons 2 Logic Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Hell Clicker Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Rivix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Zorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Ray of sun Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rentrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- EngWords - English words $2.49 -> Free; 4 hours
- Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- W Pro - Weather Forecast & Animated Weather Maps $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Smart Brain Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
Games
- Unlimited Golf $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- A Dark Room $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Alhambra Game $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies $6.99 -> $3.49; 7 days
- Cat Quest $4.99 -> $2.45; 7 days
- Day R Premium $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Farming Simulator 18 $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Geometry Dash $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- LEGO Jurassic World $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Mini Metro $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Sonic Runners Adventure - Fast Action Platformer $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Terraria. $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Ticket to Ride $9.99 -> $4.99; 7 days
- Trivia Crack (No Ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Eleven UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
