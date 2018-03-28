We're halfway through the final week of March, so let's celebrate with some app sales. There are plenty of notable games to check out, including Monument Valley 2, a spectacular puzzle title. Enjoy the big list today, and I'll see you all on Friday for one final roundup.

Free

Apps

  1. Gym Mentor Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Pull Me App Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours

Games

  1. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $4.99 -> Free; 4 days
  2. Cut The Buttons 2 Logic Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  3. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  4. Farm and Click - Idle Hell Clicker Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Rivix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Zorun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Ray of sun Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Rentrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EngWords - English words $2.49 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  3. Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. W Pro - Weather Forecast & Animated Weather Maps $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Smart Brain Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
  11. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  12. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  14. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days

Games

  1. Unlimited Golf $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. A Dark Room $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Alhambra Game $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  7. Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies $6.99 -> $3.49; 7 days
  9. Cat Quest $4.99 -> $2.45; 7 days
  10. Day R Premium $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  11. Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  12. Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. Farming Simulator 18 $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  14. Geometry Dash $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. LEGO Jurassic World $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  16. Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  18. Mini Metro $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  19. Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  20. Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  21. Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  22. Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  23. Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  24. Sonic Runners Adventure - Fast Action Platformer $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  25. Terraria. $4.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  26. The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  27. Ticket to Ride $9.99 -> $4.99; 7 days
  28. Trivia Crack (No Ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  29. Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Eleven UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  2. Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  3. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days