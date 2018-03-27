Promo codes are a great way for developers to give paid content on the Play Store to certain people. But for whatever reason, these codes can't be issued everywhere, and Google has a list of countries that they can be given out in. After adding eight countries back in May 2017 and, more recently, three earlier this month, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, and Romania have made it onto the list.

Here's the new list of 32 countries:

Argentina

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Keep in mind that this list is for countries in which developers can issue promo codes; redeeming is a whole other thing and should be available worldwide. But if you're a developer who resides in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, or Romania, welcome to the club.