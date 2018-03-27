Google announced today that Maps is adding 39 previously unsupported languages. Maps is currently used by more than a billion people worldwide, Google says, and the newly-added languages expand its potential userbase by quite a bit.

According to Google, the new languages combined are spoken by about 1.25 billion people. A list of the new additions follows.

Afrikaans

Albanian

Amharic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Bosnian

Burmese

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Estonian

Filipino

Finnish

Georgian

Hebrew

Icelandic

Indonesian

Kazakh

Khmer

Kyrgyz

Lao

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Malay

Mongolian

Norwegian

Persian

Romanian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Swahili

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

Uzbek

Vietnamese

Zulu

March has been a big month for Maps: on top of the new language support, the platform has seen the addition of Disney theme parks to Street View, a promotional event for Mario Day, new wheelchair-accessible routes, and more.