Google announced today that Maps is adding 39 previously unsupported languages. Maps is currently used by more than a billion people worldwide, Google says, and the newly-added languages expand its potential userbase by quite a bit.
According to Google, the new languages combined are spoken by about 1.25 billion people. A list of the new additions follows.
Afrikaans
Albanian
Amharic
Armenian
Azerbaijani
Bosnian
Burmese
Croatian
Czech
Danish
Estonian
Filipino
Finnish
Georgian
Hebrew
Icelandic
Indonesian
Kazakh
Khmer
Kyrgyz
Lao
Latvian
Lithuanian
Macedonian
Malay
Mongolian
Norwegian
Persian
Romanian
Serbian
Slovak
Slovenian
Swahili
Swedish
Turkish
Ukrainian
Uzbek
Vietnamese
Zulu
March has been a big month for Maps: on top of the new language support, the platform has seen the addition of Disney theme parks to Street View, a promotional event for Mario Day, new wheelchair-accessible routes, and more.
- Source:
- The Keyword
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
