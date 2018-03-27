Phones are getting massive, and even the smaller versions of Android flagships these days aren't all that small. The Pixel 2 has a 5.0" display, the Galaxy S8 a 5.8" unit (the 18:9 ratio skews that a bit), the P20 a 5.8-incher, and so on. Sony is the only holdout in the game with its 4.6" Xperia XZ1 Compact. If you long for a phone that you can easily use one-handed, this phone might be your match. It's currently down to an all-time low of $399.99 on Amazon for a black model, and $379.99 on B&H if you like pink.

The last time we posted about a deal on the XZ1 Compact was back in November when it fell to the $450 mark. Its 720p resolution may seem low, but on a 4.6" panel, it's perfectly adequate. It's powered by the Snapdragon 835 and comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 19MP 'Motion Eye' camera with 960fps slow-motion, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2,700mAh battery. Also present are front-facing speakers, IP68 water resistance, and Android 8.0 Oreo. US GSM carrier compatibility is great; in fact, the XZ1 Compact actually supports T-Mobile's band 12 LTE and Wi-Fi calling.

This $399.99 price point is the lowest we've ever seen, and it only applies to the inoffensive black model on Amazon. If you're a fan of strangely-colored phones, you can actually pick a 'Twilight Pink' Compact up for just $379.99 from B&H. Other colors are hovering around $430 and $450 on B&H and Amazon, respectively. Hit the source links below to grab an XZ1 Compact of your very own.