eBay's been offering a ton of sitewide discounts lately, with two codes (one 20% and one 15%) already offered earlier this month. Now eBay is offering 15% off anything on its site yet again, and the discount is capped at $50 just as it was last time. Hurry, though; the offer ends in about six hours.

Using code PREPSPRING at checkout will allow you to get 15% off anything on eBay, so long as it's at least $25. The discount is limited to $50, but that's still a lot of savings. Here are some things you can use the code on (prices are with the discount):

Bear in mind that you can't redeem this on anything from the coins/money category, gift cards, or real estate (yes, eBay lets you sell real estate). You can only use it once, so choose wisely. The code expires at 8pm PT (11pm ET), so don't wait up.