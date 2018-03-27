Whether you want to avoid censorship, shield your privacy from ISPs and advertisers, protect yourself from hackers, or some combination of those things, a VPN is one of the best tools to achieve those goals. NordVPN is one of the most established names in industry and is now offering its top-notch plans at steep discounts.
Let's review how NordVPN has earned its place as an industry leader.
Security
Without security, the rest of a VPN service's features don't matter very much. NordVPN uses strong and well-tested protocols to protect you and keep bad actors at bay. The service uses AES-256 encryption to make your browsing data essentially undecipherable and allows you to choose between OpenVPN and the cutting edge IKEv2/IPsec technologies to connect to NordVPN's servers.
For even more security, NordVPN offers a "Double VPN" feature that is just as it sounds. Your traffic is encrypted and goes to one NordVPN server, then is re-encrypted and routed to yet another NordVPN server before communicating with the server that hosts the target website or service that you want to access.
You can also get a different kind of protection via NordVPN's CyberSec feature that automatically blocks malicious domains, invasive ads, and prevents your device from being used in DDoS attacks. This makes your browsing safer by helping you avoid accidentally downloading malware or being used by malware as part of a botnet.
Ease of use
Now that you know NordVPN makes the grade on security, you might be thinking that the tradeoff for all that protection is a product that you have to be an expert to use. Luckily, that couldn't be further from the truth. NordVPN's apps make it simple to just tap a button and enjoy full protection along with further options to optimize your experience as you dive into the service's long list of features.
This includes the experience on Android.
When you open the app for the first time, you will of course need to sign in. After that, you will be shown a list of servers that NordVPN thinks will be fastest for your current location. You can then just connect and be finished! You can also pick out favorite servers, enable CyberSec, and much more. On Android 7.0 and higher, you can have NordVPN make sure that it is always enabled so that you don't lose protection for a single minute.
Beyond Android, NordVPN offers native apps for Windows, macOS, and iOS. There are also lightweight browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. You can use OpenVPN configurations if you want to use third-party clients or connect on Linux, through your router, or with another device.
NordVPN has several other ways of making your life easier. First of all, with 3400+ servers in 59+ countries, there should always be a fast server in a location you want. The (optional) automatic kill switch feature ensures that you don't inadvertently expose yourself just because you didn't realize you lost your connection.
With WiFiSec, you can tell NordVPN to automatically connect whenever you join a WiFi network — just think about who might be snooping around on your local coffee shop's free wireless connection. SmartPlay ensures you can access the streaming services you want, intelligently navigating around geo-restrictions.
Value
NordVPN offers security through easy to use software. Surely this has to be pricey, right? Wrong! If you sign up for one year, you get an over 50% discount to $5.75 per month. For a 2-year term, your cost drops to $3.29/month. And using the code androidpolice, you can get that price all the way down to $2.75 for a 3-year subscription.
This comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, so there's no risk if you want to try NordVPN out if you aren't sure if it's for you.
For your $2.75/month, you can connect up to 6 devices at a time, which far exceeds the limits on many competing services. Most AP readers will at minimum want to connect their computer and their smartphone at the same time, not to mention other family members and devices.
We are really just scratching the surface on what NordVPN has to offer. To learn more, visit NordVPN's website or subscribe to their VPN service now.
