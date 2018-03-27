Google's ARCore technology is building steam since its initial test launch on Pixel and Galaxy S8 phones. This came with a promise to support more phones, which was followed a few weeks later with a half-dozen more phones added during MWC. To keep the momentum going, Google also featured more nearly 90 new apps and games that made use of ARCore in some way. Now with the latest update, we can likely guess at the next phones on the list.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk.

New supported devices

Poking around in the ARCore app will reveal a large set of device profiles in a folder aptly named /assets/device_profile_database. Each file contains settings appropriate for a given phone's cameras and sensors. There's not much interesting about the contents of the files, but the names are a good indicator for which phones are (or will be) supported.

A total of 59 files were added, though most of them are carrier-named variants. All of these are listed by manufacturer codename, some of which are very familiar, like the Nexus 6P, while others were harder to identify. There are several names belonging to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ variants, but at least we already knew those were coming. This appears to be the list:

angler : Huawei Nexus 6P

HWEML : Huawei P20

HWCLT : Huawei P20 Pro

HWNEO : Huawei Porsche Design Mate (previously identified as NEO-AL00)

nash : Moto Z2 Force

a7y17: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

a5y17 : Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

SC-02K, SC-03K, SCV38, SCV39, starq, star2q : Galaxy S9 and S9+

Also spotted:

WW_ASUS_A002_2 : Asus ZenFone AR

polaris : ?

"Generic" x86 and x86_64

The Asus ZenFone AR might belong in the main list, but it was listed in the initial expansion to more devices. As for the "polaris" codename, it looks familiar, but I can't recall where I've seen it. Finally, the generic x86 and 64-bit x86 architectures are listed, though these are probably intended for test hardware, or perhaps an expansion to other form factors.

Quote

I don't have any of the phones listed here to test with, but readers with these devices may want to try the latest ARCore update to see if it's working on their phones. So far, none of the new devices are on the official list of supported hardware, but we'll probably see them coming up soon.

Download

The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.