Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

PUBG Mobile

Android Police coverage: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is officially available as a global release

PUBG Mobile may still be a beta release, but what it has to offer so far is a very playable battle royale game for mobile. Despite the global release, there are no in-app purchases or any other types of monetization currently being used. So right now is probably the best time to jump in before Tencent stuffs this release full of loot boxes.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

100 players parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown. Players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a graphically and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. Get ready to land, loot, and do whatever it takes to survive and be the last man standing.

Shadowgun Legends

Android Police coverage: Madfinger Games officially releases 'Shadowgun Legends' on the Play Store

The official Shadowgun Legends release was long overdue, but it is finally here, which means we can all get in on its fantastic FPS gameplay. It plays a lot like a watered-down Destiny thanks to the inclusion of a social hub for grouping as well as a ton of co-op missions and PvP content. It is free-to-play, which means there are in-app purchases, though the majority of in-game items are cosmetic only.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Download the best mobile RPG shooting game for free now. Experience an epic story campaign, competitive and cooperative multiplayer, and an innovative social hub, all in one game. In the futuristic world of Shadowgun Legends, humanity is under attack from a deadly alien invader. The last line of defence are the Shadowguns, legendary warriors and heroes.

Stereobreak

Hugo Raygoza's Stereobreak is a fun pixel-based shooter that works great on touchscreen devices. This is thanks to its intuitive controls that use simple tap-based commands for movement. If you would like to try the game out, there is a demo available, and if you enjoy it, you can purchase this premium version for a pittance.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Stereobreak is a shooter that tests your time reaction and coordination, where your objective is to kill the boss in every stage. Do you have the necessary to beat all the stages? Be brave and don't give up.

Mechanics specially suited for touchscreen.

Fun pixel art graphics.

Learn from each enemy's patterns and attacks to beat them.

Use diverse power-ups and weapons.

Beating each stage is a fun and exciting challenge.

Great chiptune music created by Ozzed (ozzed.net).

Test your time reactions and concentration.

Slingshot Island ARCore

Slingshot Island is an augmented reality puzzle game that's all about destruction. You get to arm yourself with a slingshot to then lob projectiles at a few different castles to destroy them and the hidden dragon eggs contained inside. The use of AR means you can walk around these castles to try and find the best angle for maximum destruction, which I have to admit is pretty freaking cool.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The King needs you to battle a terrible dragon. Enter the Augmented Reality world of Poach. Armed with your slingshot, you must demolish castles to find and destroy the dragon’s eggs. Stop him before the Land of Poach is overrun by monsters.

Love Cubed – AR

Big Immersive has a few augmented reality games listed in this roundup, and Love Cubed is the first. It's a simple arcade game with a simple goal, smash into every enemy you see. These foes are scattered all around you, so that means you will have to move your phone in such a way that your character moves in corresponding directions. This works best while sitting in a swivel chair, but if you like to be more active, you can play while you are standing.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Once upon a time in a virtual galaxy far far away, there was a damsel in distress. And where there is a damsel, there must be a hero. Like all love stories, things were going good. Then the problems started coming in, and they kept getting bigger. The question remains… Can you save your loved one?

Nightenfell AR

At its most basic Nightenfell is an augmented reality shooting game. There is a storm of incoming comets, and it is your job to destroy them with your magic. You can also get a group of friends to join in on the fun so everyone can combine their powers for ultimate destruction. The gameplay is simple, but there is something to be said for the manic fun that can be had when a group of people are shooting imaginary comets in the sky.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Get together with friends and defend the world of Nightenfell from an incoming storm of comets. In this groundbreaking Augmented Reality game from the AR experts at HookBang, you and up to three friends can magically play together in the first-ever shared, mixed-reality world.

PuzzlAR: World Tour

Bica Studios' PuzzlAR: World Tour takes everything you love about classic jigsaw puzzles and adds in a 3D augmented reality aspect that requires you to move the puzzle pieces around so that you can easily see where each one should go. The selection of puzzles consists of famous landmarks that range from easy to difficult.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

PuzzlAR: World Tour is a new twist to the classic jigsaw puzzles. Forget the flat pieces and be amazed to the tridimensional ones that will float right in front of you, over the real world. Through Augmented Reality you can grab, move and fit pieces to construct your very own Forbidden City, Statue of Liberty, Taj Mahal and Saint Basil Cathedral.

Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman

Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman is a visual novel with a heavy horror theme. It is your job to play the part of a detective in order to find all of the crucial clues to solve the case and uncover the mystery of the urban legend of the blind man.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Go on the most terrifying adventure with famous horror series of Shin Hayarigami: The Blind Man. Be ready. Because this story will make shiver...

Shin Hayarigami: The Blind man is a narrative masterpiece that will seriously creep you out once and for all.

The story will bring out your biggest fear and shake you to the ground.

You can test your detective skills and try to shed the light on the most terrifiying murder case.

Toca Life: After School

Toca Life: After School is the latest release from Toca Boca, a developer that concentrates on kid-friendly games. This release is centered around after-school activities such as sports, dancing, and art. The player is free to choose which activities they would like to pursue, and each one has its own in-game location that should change up the environment just enough so that the gameplay never gets stale.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Welcome to Toca Life: After School, where how you spend your time is up to you. Explore your favorite hobbies — or discover a new one. Skate, create art, dance, make music, play sports or just chill. Meet 27 characters, explore four locations and have as much fun as you can before it’s time to head home.

Truck Stars AR

Truck Stars is a slick looking augmented reality vehicular arena combat game. Up to 4 players can compete for the crown by smashing into one another until there is only one man left standing. There are 3 separate stages to play in, and a bunch of different trucks to select from and customize.

Monetization: $4.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Launch Celebration Sale.! Grab Truck Stars for only $1.99 for a limited time and play Solo, Online and Local Multiplayer all in AR. Compete in adrenaline pumping matches as trucks race to grab the crown and become King. Nab power-ups like Turbo, Super-Size and Bomb-A-Lot and use them to smash opponents.

The Machines

The Machines is one of the more polished augmented reality titles in today's list, so if you are only going to try out a few of the AR releases, make sure to install this one. It's a robot battle game that uses AR as a central mechanic. By using perspective-based tactics, you can manage to get a better angle on the action and use the environment to your advantage so that you can ultimately destroy your enemies and win the match.

Monetization: $4.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

In The Machines, battle your friends in a breathtaking augmented reality world. Experience 3D sound, graphics, and gameplay like never before. Use powerful abilities and perspective-based tactics to destroy your enemy's base and climb the global leaderboard.

ARrrrrgh

If you enjoy playing hide and seek but would like to throw an augmented reality pirate skin over the concept, ARrrrrgh is a perfect choice. The game transforms your surroundings into a modern-day treasure hunt. It is your job to hunt down that treasure and dig it up, and you even get a parrot as a companion that will assist you with this task.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

ARrrrrgh is a classic hide and seek game that transforms players into modern day pirates. Paired with a parrot that assists players along their journey and a treasure map that leads them to glory. Players can break open their living room floor and hide treasure, then watch their pirate companions adventure through the house seeking the gold that awaits.

Agelore's Fantasy FPS - AR

Agelore's Fantasy is an augmented reality FPS from Big Immersive. You will be tasked with protecting a fantasy realm by shooting as many enemies as possible. It works just like a first-person shooter, but with an AR twist that superimposes your combat grounds on top of your current surroundings.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Optimized for Augmented Reality, this game allows you to enter the Fantasy land of Agnathore as the “Ageless Lore,” commonly known as Agelore, the all-powerful protector of the realm. Your trusty all-knowing staff is going to help you defeat the greedy, evil Pixens, who want to take over the peaceful empire down, for their Lord Pixenhyme.

dARk: Subject One

dARk: Subject One is an interesting augmented reality adventure game with a dark theme. You must take on a dangerous mission to recover a colleague, and you will be doing this by walking around the real world. Clues and hints will be scattered around you as you view them through your phone's screen. It's honestly a fascinating way to use AR, and it makes for an enjoyable game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Tear open the rift, and step inside and into a dark, parallel universe. You are Subject #03; a test subject embarking on a dangerous mission to recover a lost colleague. We want you to explore the unknown world behind the portal entrance, discover clues, and uncover the dark story behind your colleague's disappearance.

Saily Seas

Saily Seas is a pleasant looking endless runner with a simple control scheme. Just tap on the screen to go up the ocean's waves, and then you stop tapping to fall down them quickly. The faster you travel, the better your chances are of not getting eaten by a whale. Your ultimate goal is to check off a few achievements after each run, and these will progressively get harder the more you complete.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Sail, glide, and dive as you explore the world of Saily Seas.

Burger Maker - AR

Burger Maker is labeled as an educational augmented reality game for some reason, though I'd say it plays more like an arcade game. Once you scan in an acceptable area for the AR implementation, you will have a whole host of burger ingredients laid out in front of you so that you can build the ultimate burger.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Check out this game that will let you make the perfect burger, the way you want to. AR Burger Maker will let you make the perfect meal using various toppings and fun activities that are unmatched to most cooking games. You can set up the game and play it anywhere you feel like. A realistic cooking stand will let you choose between Fish, Chicken and Beef patties and other ingredients of your finished meal.

Cat Care - AR

Unit M Games Cat Care is a cutesy augmented reality game all about taking care of a cat. You will have to brush and feed the cat to make sure it stays happy, and the AR implementation means you can view it as if it were actually in your home, which is pretty cool. If you enjoy Tamagotchi-like gameplay, Cat Care should be a perfect choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

With the power of AR, you can now play with an augmented reality kitty and you can care for your cat as if it was right in front of you. You need to help clean up kitty, give her a good brushing and then feed the precious cat who has had a long day of playing.

Army of Robots

Army of Robots is an augmented reality first-person shooter that plays out with giant mech fights displayed in your immediate surroundings. There are 12 stages to work your way through, and they are filled with a bunch of giant robots for you to destroy. And when those mechs are firing at you, just jump to the side, and you can actually dodge the incoming attack. This makes for a very interactive experience that is a joy to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Get ready to destroy Robots in REAL WORLD. The enemy will invade your streets and try to dominate your home. IT'S SHOW TIME, SOLDIER. Sharpen your aim and put your skills to test in the REAL WORLD, but don't forget to save yourself some space because you might need it in order to dodge the enemy projectiles. Soldier, you're the last hope standing.

Crayola Color Blaster

HitPoint's Crayola Color Blaster is a shooting game aimed squarely at children thanks to its family-friendly paintball theme. As you walk around you must blast all of the odd creatures in the game with the paint you can find scattered around your environment. You can run from the creatures as they chase you, or you can hold your own if you happen to have enough ammo.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

--

Get ready to blast cute-not-scary 3D characters as they invade your actual world. This fun walk-around augmented reality (AR) game for kids combines tag and paintball with dragons, zombies, gnomes, and more for a truly unique experience. Find the paint buckets in your room, then blast the fantastic creatures before they steal your color.

Fighting Fantasy Classics

Fighting Fantasy Classics contains a collection of text-based adventure games, complete with 3D dice rolling and adventure/encounter sheets. There are 7 adventures to choose from right now, and more will be added at a later date. If you enjoy games with rewarding stories and a heavy splash of old-school text-based gameplay, Fighting Fantasy Classics is an excellent choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.99

--

Ready your sword, pack your provisions and prepare to embark upon quests of epic proportions. Journey a magical realm, fighting monsters and unravelling mysteries in Fighting Fantasy Classics: text-based roleplaying adventures remastered.

Meow! - AR Cat&Your Mini Pet

Meow! is a Tamagotchi-like pet simulation game with a cute cat theme. Like most games of this kind, it's your responsibility to take care of the animal by feeding, brushing, and playing games with it. The more attention you pay to the simulated feline, the happier it will be, which is your ultimate goal, to keep the cat content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

--

PLAY WITH YOUR OWN CAT

Choose different hair coat, wearing all kinds of clothes

Use different toys to attract its attention

Feed it with all kinds of cat food

Share its snapshots and videos with your family and friends

Stroke cat, it will feel comfortable

Long press cat and carry it to the position you want

Nano Golf

Nano Golf is a minimal 8-bit mini-golf release from Nitrome that works a lot like a puzzle game. You have to figure out how to get the ball in the hole within a certain amount of moves, which can be tricky depending on how far you have progressed. There are 70+ unique courses to explore, and there are also a handful of boss battles scattered in between those courses that break up any monotony.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.49 a piece

--

Travel the world beating courses in this puzzling golf action game.

Puzzling golf action.

Easy one-handed controls.

70+ unique courses.

Travel to crazy worlds.

Dodge deadly traps.

Epic boss stages.

Inklings: Word Game

Inklings: Word Game offers exactly what its name implies, a word-based gaming experience. Your job is to satisfy the Inklings sweet tooth cravings by spelling words utilizing the game's letter-filled ink droplets. Each word you spell out gets you one step closer to the next piece of candy for your Inkling.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Meet the Inklings. These cute little friends love candy, and only YOU can satisfy their sweet tooth cravings. To win candy you simply spell words using letter-filled ink droplets. Each word you complete pulls the candy closer to your Inkling. Win the game and you'll reward your tiny friend with a deliciously sweet treat.

Thomas & Friends Minis

Thomas & Friends Minis takes all of the fun from building real-world Thomas train sets and stuffs it into an augmented reality game. This way you can build the track of your dreams without having to spend hundreds of dollars on new trains and tracks. Plus you get the added benefit of customizing your trains to your liking, which would be difficult for a child to do in real life.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Budge Studios™ presents Thomas & Friends™ Minis. Create your very own train set piece by piece and bring it to life with Thomas and all his friends. Customize endlessly and let your imagination run free with whirly waterslides, frozen loops, rainbow bridges, dino spine rails and more. Climb aboard your favorite Minis engine and experience every twist, turn and stunt. Ready, set, build.

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor is the latest Sword Art mobile game from Bandai Namco. Just like the rest of the games in this series, you can expect plenty of RPG gameplay on your way to conquering all 100 floors of the Aincrad tower. This way you will be able to escape the deadly game world you are trapped in.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

--

The newest Sword Art Online game. This time, the protagonist is...you. You appear in this online RPG as a member of an Assault Team, working with other imprisoned players to reach the 100th floor of Aincrad. What if you were trapped in a game of life or death?

TinyWar.io

TinyWar.io is the latest io game to hit the Play Store, and it's showing a lot of promise. The graphics are great, and the gameplay takes the regular io (last man standing) mechanic and adds on top some real-time strategy components that allow you to build up an army of combatants that can take advantage of different formations. This means there are quite a few strategies at your disposal that can be explored for further success.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Battle with dozens of friends or real players from all around the world. TinyWar.io is a brand new io game with RTS game features. Create and expand your own army, defeat others and climb towards the top of the chart. But once your captain got killed, your whole army will be eliminated. So watch your back and rule the battlefield.

AURA KINGDOM

X-Legend Entertainment's Aura Kingdom is an English release of a popular Taiwanese MMORPG. You can expect an auto-play button, so if you were looking for something you control manually, this isn't it. But if you get down with the current trend in mobile MMOs that play more like an idle game with a ton of micromanagement, Aura Kingdom may be what you have been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Come and venture into this massive Aura Kingdom world, a classic online game transformed into mobile platform. In Aura Kingdom, players become Envoys who were summoned by the Goddess of Creation, Gaia. To fight the dark power and protect the world “Azuria”, players must stand together, and collect powerful Eidolons to save the world.

Three Kingdoms: Infinity Wars

Three Kingdoms: Infinity Wars is a new real-time strategy game that allows you to take part in a massive PVP war filled with thousands of other players. You play the part of a lord within one of the three kingdoms, and it is your job to battle against friends and enemies from the other in-game states.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Three Kingdoms: Infinity Wars is an epic war-themed Multiplayer Online Real-time Strategy Game that lets you act as a lord in the Three Kingdoms period, join the states of Wei (魏), Shu (蜀) or Wu (吴) and battle against friends and enemies from the other states.

Merge Star : Adventure of a Merge Hero

Merge Star is an adventure game that concentrates its gameplay on combining items into more powerful items. The graphics are hand-drawn, and there are over 140 hidden weapons, shields, helmets, and pets to collect. As you venture forward and defeat monsters, you will pick up new items. The more you collect, the more you can combine, which is your goal, to create the best combinations possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

In a time not too long ago, there was a warrior that could merge any 2 items into 1. The Warrior has journeyed many areas and encountered powerful monsters. There was no need to worry, for the Warrior got more powerful by merging items. Merge Star, become the invincible merged force that you are. Once you merge’em, you can’t stop’em.

Cartoon Network Match Land

Cartoon Network Match Land takes all of your favorite Cartoon Network characters and places them inside of this match-3 puzzle game. Unlike a traditional match-3 puzzler you have the benefit of continuing with your matching skills once you make a match, this way you can combo your matches together for an even higher score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Build a team of your favorite Cartoon Network characters to conquer a unique match 3 adventure in Cartoon Network Match Land. Once you make a match, you can keep on matching until the timer runs out. How many matches can you string together? Plus, you can move pieces diagonally to put a whole new angle on classic match 3 gameplay.

