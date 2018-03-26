With recent layoffs and the cancellation of at least one phone lineup, there has been plenty of change at Motorola recently. Now it appears more changes might be on the way, as Motorola's Chairman and President is stepping down.

Aymar de Lencquesaing has served as Chairman and President of Motorola since April 2017, and previously worked as President of Lenovo EMEA (from 2014-2015) and President of Lenovo North America (2015-2016). According to the company's blog post, he decided to step down earlier this year, to spend more time with his family.

Sergio Buniac will be replacing him as head of Motorola. He has worked for the company since 1996, most recently as the SVP and General Manager for Motorola's Latin America operations. The announcement also revealed that Motorola's first 2018 products will be announced "next month" - most likely the G6 or another previously-leaked phone.