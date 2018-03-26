After eight years at HTC, Mo Versi has announced that he is leaving the company. Versi spent his entire time at HTC in the Product Management division, and he became a VP of Product Management back in May 2014. Versi hasn't disclosed what new venture he's leaving to pursue.

As for what this means for our awesome HTC update tips, we're not sure who'll be taking the helm. An official replacement hasn't been announced, with Versi only telling his followers to reach out to HTC's Global Director of PR Jeff Gordon (no, not that Jeff Gordon) for questions about software updates.