After eight years at HTC, Mo Versi has announced that he is leaving the company. Versi spent his entire time at HTC in the Product Management division, and he became a VP of Product Management back in May 2014. Versi hasn't disclosed what new venture he's leaving to pursue.
After 8 amazing years, today is my last day @htc It was a great run and I feel lucky to have worked with such an amazing team. Thank you @HTCUSA. Wish you all the best! For any questions on software updates, please reach out to @urbanstrata
— Mo Versi (@moversi) March 26, 2018
As for what this means for our awesome HTC update tips, we're not sure who'll be taking the helm. An official replacement hasn't been announced, with Versi only telling his followers to reach out to HTC's Global Director of PR Jeff Gordon (no, not that Jeff Gordon) for questions about software updates.
