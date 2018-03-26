Early in 2016, it was revealed that Samsung was being sued in the Netherlands for failing to update its phones. The Consumentenbond—a Dutch non-profit promoting consumer protection—was taking Samsung to court for, among other things, not adequately providing two years of updates from the time of purchase. According to Telecompaper, the case is now being heard.
Of course, Samsung does promise updates for two years after a product is launched, but the Consumentenbond believes that Samsung should be required to provide two years of updates from the time a consumer purchases it, whenever that might be. Since some Samsung phones can be sold for up to a year or two after their original launch, that gives some purchasers an incredibly narrow window of updates during ownership.
In its defense, Samsung argues that many of its phones, such as the higher-end Galaxy S flagships, do receive updates for much longer. But that isn't always the case with lower-end handsets, and the non-profit is expected to argue that security updates should be a minimum requirement.
The original case was dismissed shortly after being filed due to its complexity, but it was refiled late in 2016. Telecompaper reports that the hearing began today so Dutch Android enthusiasts might not have long to wait before a decision is reached.
