Welcome to the first round of app sales for the week. March is rapidly coming to an end, and with it the first quarter of 2018. The list today is nothing special, though it has a few goodies. Enjoy and I will see you all on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- DodiLocker Apps PRO $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Alive With Me $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- LASERBREAK Escape $2.49 -> Free; 1 hour
- Scale Mania $2.99 -> Free; 1 hour
- Hyper Shoot - twin stick shooter $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 3 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Addition Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Goblins: Dungeon Defense $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Wars $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- DeepAbyss+ $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Math Puzzle Saga $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Oreo Style - Icon Pack Theme $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Mech-X for Zooper Widget Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Chiclets- Icon Pack (Pixel + Oreo) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Oreny - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Color Flow 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Hamster Power! Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Planet X 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Postamp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Zoro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- King Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Readably For Feedbin & Inoreader $4.99 -> $2.99; 1 day
- SMS, my Car and Me $4.49 -> $2.49; 2 days
- DUCT Ductulator $7.99 -> $3.99; 3 days
- Calorie Сounter PLUS $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Coder Book $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Kampnik - US & CA Campgrounds $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Notification History Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Photo Studio PRO $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Candy Sky: Rolling 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; 1 day
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Ninja Flicker $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- F1 2016 $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Majotori $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Paint by Numbers - Dinosaurs + $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- The King of Triads $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Brick Game Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dealer's Life - Your Pawn Shop $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Franken Girl $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Gold Rush! 2 $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Sudoku Master PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Folium - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour
- MINOR Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- KAIP Material Icon Pack $1.90 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Sailfish - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Game Booster: 2X Speed for games $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
