If you've noticed low volume levels in calls after updating to the latest version of Duo, don't worry; you're not alone (well, not amongst Duo users). Google has begun to pull Duo v30 and is now reverting everyone back to v29.2.

Duo lead Justin Uberti sent out a tweet letting the many Duo users among us know about the issue. Version 30's rollout has been paused, and those did receive the update are being rolled back to v29.2, which contains a fix for the low volume problem. That update is now available and rolling out to everyone, but we've got the Duo v29.2 APK over at APK Mirror if you need it.