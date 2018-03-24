Motorola hasn't been doing well lately. Several planned phones have seemingly been delayed or cancelled, and half of the company's engineering team in Chicago was laid off earlier this month. While Oreo has yet to be released for the company's 2016 flagship (at least beyond carrier testing), developers can now download the updated kernel source code.

If you're not familiar with how this works, the Linux kernel that Android uses falls under the GPL license. Put simply, OEMs that modify the kernel source are asked to release their modified versions. The source code is often used by developers to get custom ROMs and recoveries working.

The new kernel code is specifically for Android 8.0 Oreo on the 2016 Moto Z (griffin). You can download it from GitHub at the source link below.