There are plenty of options for Bluetooth speakers around, including some from popular brands like JBL and UE. Sony also makes a few speakers that are perhaps slightly less well-known, but they are no slouches either. One of Sony's more popular speakers, the XB30, which has an impressive 24-hour battery life, is currently on sale on Amazon for just $79.99 ($20 less than what Sony usually sells them for).

In addition to the incredibly long battery life (for comparison, the similarly-priced JBL Flip 4 lasts for half as long, and the more expensive JBL Charge 3 lasts only 20 hours), the Sony XB30 supports pairing via NFC, is water resistant, and can be wirelessly connected to up to 10 other speakers for stereo sound. The XB30 also has a flashing strobe light and a multi-color line light around its perimeter, so it's basically a portable nightclub.

Sony's XB30 is slightly on the heavy side, weighing in at 2.86 pounds (about a full pound more either the UE MEGABOOM or theJBL Charge 3), and unfortunately uses Sony's proprietary charger instead of something more common like micro USB or USB Type-C. Despite that, it is rated 4.4 stars on Amazon, with many favorable reviews. If you're interested, head over to Amazon to check it out.