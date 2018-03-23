If there's one certainty in life, it's that movie tickets will keep getting more expensive. If you're willing to adjust your habits slightly, MoviePass can save you some cash. This app-based cinema subscription service usually costs about $10 per month for up to one movie every day, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $6.95 per month. There are some caveats, but that's a good deal.

MoviePass works in 91% of US theaters, so you should be able to find one nearby. The biggest limitation is that you can only get a same-day ticket, and you must be physically at the theater to "check-in" and reserve your spot. A few theater chains support e-ticketing for MoviePass, so you can get your tickets before arriving. You can see one movie every day (a single ticket) with a MoviePass account, but it costs you the same even if you get busy and can't make time.

The current deal offers a one-year subscription for $6.95 per month. Its paid all at once, so that's $83.40 for a year, and there's a one-time $6.55 processing fee. That works out to $89.95 total for a year of movies. There are no limits on which movies you see or when you see them.