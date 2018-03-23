Article Contents
Another week draws to a close, which means that it's time for one more round of app sales. March is rapidly coming to its end, and 2018 continues on, but you didn't come here for that. Today's list is about the same as Wednesday's, so it's a quick one.
Today's app sales roundup is sponsored by aLLreLi Magnetic Phone Mounts, available on aLLreLi's website at the link provided. You can pick up one of these adjustable phone mounts for yourself for $4.99 (50% off), plus free shipping, with the coupon code 343AF9A3.
Free
Apps
- Android P Volume Slider - P Volume Control $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Learn Spanish with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Runtastic Road Bike PRO $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Secure Note $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Engineer Mode MTK donate $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Notecation $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- LASERBREAK Pro $3.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Classic Block Master(old style) $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- QoQo: Camera $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Doodle Magic $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Evil Inside: Jessy's Diary $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Hyper Shoot - twin stick shooter $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- My Little Princess : Castle $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Sagon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Bolabo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- FineArtWall - unique wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Aurum - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Oil Paint Icon $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Homver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Crack - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mangis Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Yalix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Memorize Everything Me $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 hours
- Swiftly switch - Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Learn Swedish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; 4 days
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- SleepControl PROFESIONAL $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- UltraCorder $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $6.99 -> $1.99; 5 hours
- Dust and Salt $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Addition Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Space Hobo $8.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Coddy: World on Algorithm $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Construction Simulator 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Game - Play ... as long as you can! $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Expensive App $399.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- BetterX Battery(2 X Life) $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Comments