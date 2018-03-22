TIDAL doesn't have many fans due to its high pricing and general impracticality, but perhaps today's two additions will sway you to reconsider. Jay-Z's music service now supports Amazon Fire TV and Android Auto --- an odd combo, but any additional support is good to hear about.

Most recently, TIDAL added Android TV back in December, and now support for competitor Fire TV (and Fire TV Stick) is here as well. TIDAL doesn't attach screenshots for whatever reason, but describes its Fire TV interface as having two main screens: 'Home' and 'My Collection.' The former shows new content and curated playlists, while the latter is open to personalization. There's also a search function (truly mind-boggling stuff) that allows users to browse through music, original content, live/on-demand concerts, and music videos.

The Android Auto UI also features two main sections: 'My Collection' and 'Explore.' As you'd imagine, 'My Collection' displays the user's downloaded content and favorite music, whereas 'Explore' showcases new and top content and curated playlists.

TIDAL's Fire TV app is live on the Fire TV app store, and the Android Auto functionality is built into the existing TIDAL Android app.