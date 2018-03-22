After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Google-backed Mobvoi launched the Ticwatch S and E in the US last year, following on from the impressive TicHome Mini Google Assistant speaker. The stylish Ticwatches now run Wear OS 2.9 out of the box (Android Wear 2.0 at time of initial release) and are making their way across the Atlantic to the UK. They're both available to purchase from today.

The Ticwatch S goes for a traditionally sporty look.

The slightly larger Ticwatch S (which stands for Sport) will go on sale for £177.99, which gets you a dual-core MediaTek chipset, 1.4" OLED display, 300mAh battery, and an IP67 rating. The smaller Ticwatch E (for Express) sells at a £145.99 with much the same specifications. Both include Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, and an array of sensors: GPS, Heart-rate monitor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and e-Compass.

Only the size, weight, and design differentiate the two models. The Ticwatch S is 45mm in diameter, 13mm thick, and weighs 45.5g, whereas the Ticwatch E has a 44mm diameter, is 13.55mm thick, and weighs just 41.5g. Both are capable of fitness and sleep tracking, as you would expect, and they include Mobvoi's proprietary app suite.

The Ticwatch E goes for understated, minimal chic.

Each model comes in Black, White, and Yellow color options, and can Mobvoi can boast a Good Design Award for Ticwatch E and an IF Design Award for Ticwatch S in 2017 — they're certainly attractive watches. You can grab either timepiece today from Amazon or Mobvoi's UK online store.