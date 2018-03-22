After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Google-backed Mobvoi launched the Ticwatch S and E in the US last year, following on from the impressive TicHome Mini Google Assistant speaker. The stylish Ticwatches now run Wear OS 2.9 out of the box (Android Wear 2.0 at time of initial release) and are making their way across the Atlantic to the UK. They're both available to purchase from today.
The Ticwatch S goes for a traditionally sporty look.
The slightly larger Ticwatch S (which stands for Sport) will go on sale for £177.99, which gets you a dual-core MediaTek chipset, 1.4" OLED display, 300mAh battery, and an IP67 rating. The smaller Ticwatch E (for Express) sells at a £145.99 with much the same specifications. Both include Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, and an array of sensors: GPS, Heart-rate monitor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and e-Compass.
Only the size, weight, and design differentiate the two models. The Ticwatch S is 45mm in diameter, 13mm thick, and weighs 45.5g, whereas the Ticwatch E has a 44mm diameter, is 13.55mm thick, and weighs just 41.5g. Both are capable of fitness and sleep tracking, as you would expect, and they include Mobvoi's proprietary app suite.
The Ticwatch E goes for understated, minimal chic.
Each model comes in Black, White, and Yellow color options, and can Mobvoi can boast a Good Design Award for Ticwatch E and an IF Design Award for Ticwatch S in 2017 — they're certainly attractive watches. You can grab either timepiece today from Amazon or Mobvoi's UK online store.
Ticwatch S & E Technical Specifications:
*Requires a phone running Android™ 4.3+ or iOS 8.0+. Supported features may vary between platforms. Visit g.co/wearcheck on your Android phone or iPhone® to see if it’s compatible.| Ticwatch S | Ticwatch E
Size: | 45mm diameter, 13mm thick | 44mm diameter, 13.55mm thick
Weight: | 45.5g | 41.5g
OS: | Wear OS 2.9 | Wear OS 2.9
Compatibility: | iOS 8.0+/Android 4.3+ | iOS 8.0+/Android 4.3+
Chipset: | MTK MT2601 1.2GHz dual-core | MTK MT2601 1.2GHz dual-core
Display: | 1.4” OLED display, 287dpi | 1.4” OLED display, 287dpi
RAM/ROM: | 512MB/4GB | 512MB/4GB
Battery: | 300mAh | 300mAh
Bluetooth: | Bluetooth v4.1/BLE | Bluetooth v4.1/BLE
Network: | WiFi 802.11 b/g/n | WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
Mic/Speaker: | Yes/Yes | Yes/Yes
Waterproof: | IP67 | IP67
Sensors: | GPS, Heart-rate monitor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, e-Compass | GPS, Heart-rate monitor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, e-Compass
Colors: | Black/White/Yellow | Black/White/Yellow
