Note: The following post was written by our sponsor, StackSocial.

Earlier this year, Google released their latest OS Android Oreo. As with any constantly updating interface, developers building apps for the Android O environment need to be fully up to speed on all the new features and changes it represents.

This crash course aims to train complete noobs in the latest release of the Android platform. You’ll get lifetime access to over 35 hours of content. So you can walk through the process of creating real apps, like Uber and Twitter, as often as you want. All the lessons are project-based, too. So, you won’t just be reading from a screen; you’ll get actual hands-on experience building your own apps from scratch.

Rob Percival will be your guide through the Android O universe. He’s one of the web’s top instructors, so you know you’ll walk away with a boatload of knowledge — from development and design to security and storage.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what you’ll be learning from this course:

Learn how to build & design secure Android apps avoiding Android Vulnerabilities

Work w/ Android layout tools to design attractive & responsive layouts

Use SQLite as local database storage & MySQL as remote database storage

Build apps w/ a real-time database using Firebase

Create clones of real-world apps & online games like Twitter, Tic Tace Toe and Find My Phone

Note: This is a sponsored post. What does that mean exactly? We're being upfront about sponsored posts, which are rare and are always marked as such. Sponsored posts are a way for us to get some extra revenue to fund the site (where you read content for free). They are not reviews and never will be, and you won't find our opinions here. They are descriptions of apps or services, with images and information from the sponsor and sometimes contain our own findings (but again, not endorsements or opinions). This is a sponsored post. What does that mean exactly? We're being upfront about sponsored posts, which are rare and are always marked as such. Sponsored posts are a way for us to get some extra revenue to fund the site (where you read content for free). They are not reviews and never will be, and you won't find our opinions here. They are descriptions of apps or services, with images and information from the sponsor and sometimes contain our own findings (but again, not endorsements or opinions). Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.

This course is an important step in your journey to a whole new career as a developer. Get The Complete Android O Developer Course for $15 from StackSocial, that’s 92% off the usual price of $199.99. Android Police readers can save an additional 10% with code APOREO10.

