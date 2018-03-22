Files Go is one of the few "Go" apps that Google has not restricted to phones running the Go Edition of Android. You can install it on any phone, and there are a few new features available today. We saw at least one of these features in the recent beta release, but Files Go now officially has file search and more options when removing unneeded items.
Here's the changelog from the Play Store.
- Search for files to find files even faster.
- Remove photos that are already backed up.
- See duplicates' locations when deleting duplicate files.
- Get smarter notifications with higher relevancy.
The search interface lets you look up specific files in Files Go, but there are also filters for images, videos, large files, and so on. That should make it easier to clear out the clutter. When searching for duplicate files, the app will now tell you where those duplicate files are so you don't nuke the wrong one. The app can offer to remove backed up photos, as well.
Files Go also pings you with notifications from time to time. It has done this since launch, but the notifications aren't terribly useful. Google now says the notifications will be smarter and more relevant to your usage. That'd be nice, but we'll see. The new version is in the Play Store, but we've got it on APK Mirror, too.
- Source:
Comments