YI has become famous for offering incredible bang for the buck, and today's promo code takes that a step up. From now until the end of the month, you can pick up a YI 4K action camera for just $131.99, $38 less than the regular price. That's a healthy discount on an already-nice price.

The YI 4K's name kind of gives it away, but it's capable of shooting 4K/30. Its sensor is a 12MP Sony IMX377 (the same one used in the Nexus 5X/6P) unit with an f/2.8 aperture and a 155-degree wide-angle lens. It can also shoot at 1080p120 and 720p40. The LCD touchscreen measures in at 2.19" with 360p resolution for previews, and it's powered by an Ambarella A9SE75 chip. The battery is a 1,400mAh unit that can record up to 120 minutes of 4K video on one charge. All that is yours for only $131.99, which is pretty good if you ask me.

Use code 4XMKIS3W at checkout to see the discount. The sale has already begun, and it'll run until March 31st at 11:59pm PT. You can also get 50% off the 40m water-resistant case when purchased in conjunction with this camera, dropping the price from $39.99 to $19.99. Shipping is free as it usually is with Amazon. Hit the source link below to pick one up.