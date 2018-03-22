The HTC U11 is a phone that can't be found discounted very often. Sure, HTC has run sales on it from time to time, but the best deal we've ever seen for it was $599 with a free set of JBL Reflect Aware C headphones back on Black Friday. This latest deal takes the price down a lot further to an impressively-low $344.95.

The U11 is one of the less popular Android flagships on the market today, but it's still a good phone. It sports a 5.5" 1440p IPS display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP rear camera, a 16MP front-facing camera (yes, the selfie camera is higher-res than the main one), and a 3,000mAh battery. It's also squeezable and comes with IP67 certification for water resistance.

There are a few caveats to know about here, though. The original box isn't here, and neither are the USB-C earphones that are usually included. (Those earphones are usually available for $39.99 from HTC's site, but they're currently sold out). This version is factory unlocked and will work flawlessly on T-Mobile, but there's no Wi-Fi calling for Verizon subscribers, and no Wi-Fi calling or VoLTE for AT&T users.

As usual, shipping is free. Only the beautiful blue color is available, which is just fine with me. Do note that the eBay listing is showing its "Limited quantity available" text, so don't wait up if you've been on the lookout for a cheap U11.