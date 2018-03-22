To celebrate having been voted number 1 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey for its third year straight, Amazon is discounting several Alexa-enabled devices and bundles by 20% or more off their original price. The number of items that are on discount is pretty significant, so we've copied them all below.
- Echo Plus with built-in Hub + Philips Hue Bulb included for $119.99 (27% off list price of $164.98)
- Echo Plus for $119.99 (20% off list price of $149.99) — this is the same price as the bundle with the Philips Hue Bulb, so there's absolutely no reason to get the Echo Plus by itself instead of getting the bundle
- Echo Spot for $103.99 (20% off list price of $129.99)
- Echo Spot + Canary All-in-One Security Camera for $228.50 (24% off list price of $299.98)
- Echo Spot + TP-Link Smart Bulb, Tunable White for $130.98 (21% off list price of $164.99)
- Echo Spot + TP-Link Smart plug for $125.98 (26% off list price of $169.98)
- Echo Show for $159.99 (30% off list price of $229.99) — there's also a bundle with an Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera for $299.98 and one with a TP-Link Kasa Cam 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $310.08, but those discounts were already in effect before today
- Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (21% off list price of $69.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet, 7" Display, 8 GB - with Special Offers for $39.99 (20% off list price of $49.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD Display, 16 GB - with Special Offers for $59.99 (25% off list price of $79.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 10.1" 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB - with Special Offers for $119.99 (20% of list price of $149.99)
The deals expire today, so don't waste time if you're interested.
