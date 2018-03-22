The Samsung Gear VR is the less discussed virtual reality headset for Android, and because of that, you often don't hear about the newest Gear VR games hitting the virtual shelves. Well, today I have a big one to announce. Asmodee Digital and Experiment 7 have released Catan VR on the Oculus store and you can grab the Gear VR version right now for $9.99.
Catan VR takes everything you love about The Settlers of Catan and stuffs it into a virtual reality experience that almost feels like you are playing the physical board game. It was developed in conjunction with the original Catan creators (Benjamin and Klaus Teuber), so you can rest assured that this VR release is up to snuff.
You can expect both a single-player experience as well as one that works online with multiplayer. The single-player mode allows you to go up against a few different AI characters. This is excellent for brushing up on your skills, and it's also a refuge for those that have no desire to play online. But the real meat of the game has always been focused around multiplayer. What's nice about this mode is that it supports online cross-platform gameplay. So anyone who happens to own this title for the Oculus Rift will be able to play against those that are using a Samsung Gear VR. This should significantly boost the number of available online players.
The entire game takes place on a virtual Catan island that can be viewed from any angle. Each player has an avatar that represents them in the game world that consists of a facial mask and floating hands. So as each player sits around the virtual tabletop island, you will be able to easily pick up on their visual cues thanks to their avatars. Voice communication is also included, which is going to help to create a more realistic experience. And when you add all of this together, you can see how closely the entire VR setup resembles a real-life tabletop gaming session.
So if all of this sounds good to you, then you can pick up Catan VR right now on the Oculus store for $9.99.
SAN FRANCISCO - Mar. 21, 2018 - Catan GmbH, Catan Studio, Asmodee Digital and virtual reality game developer Experiment 7 today announced the release of Catan VR, a new virtual reality experience which invites you to play a game of Catan on the island of Catan itself. Developed in conjunction with original Catan creators, father and son Klaus and Benjamin Teuber, Catan VR elevates the title with vibrant in-game environments and cross-platform online play that bring the tabletop to life, no matter where you and your friends are.
You can find Catan VR on the Oculus Store today for £10.99 / €14.99 / $14.99 and on Samsung Gear VR for £7.99 / €9.99 / $9.99. Catan VR will be available on Oculus GO soon.
Get a glimpse of the isle of Catan in the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/XLJPysX3wSs
Catan VR maintains the tactile, social fun of board gaming with expressive in-game avatars, crisp voice communications and two intuitive control schemes: touch controls and gaze controls. Never again will geographic distance need to break up a gaming group -- with Catan VR, family and friends on opposite sides of the world can gather around the same table for a friendly round of competitive settlement.
Catan VR also features online multiplayer matching with players, cross-platforms, around the globe. Players who would rather hone their settlement strategy alone can test their skills against a variety of unique AI personalities, including Catan’s best known characters like Candamir, Lin, Mary Anne, and Nassir.
“Catan is about exploring new frontiers,” said Catan creator Klaus Teuber. “What better way to express that than by venturing into the exciting new world of virtual reality? The immersion made possible by this platform captures the boundless opportunity of taking that first step onto undiscovered lands.”
ABOUT CATAN GMBH
Catan GmbH is based in Germany and specializes in the development and licensing of entertainment concepts. The company's focus is on developing and marketing the world-renowned CatanⓇ family of board and card games. Catan GmbH's works closely with its trusted publishing and development partners, particularly Catan Studio, Asmodee, Kosmos and USM, all of whom share a creative, cooperative and comprehensive strategic vision regarding the Catan brand development. www.catan.com
ABOUT CATAN STUDIO
A fully owned subsidiary of the Asmodee Group, Catan Studio serves three roles: (1) as the global English-language publisher of analog Catan games; (2) as a principal content developer and publisher of Catan stories, events, and merchandise; and (3) as a developer of digital products based on Catan stories. www.catanstudio.com
ABOUT ASMODEE DIGITAL
Asmodee Digital, a fully owned subsidiary of the Asmodee Group, is an international publisher and distributor of digital board games with operations located in Europe, North America, and China. Asmodee Digital manages the creation, design, development, publishing, and marketing of board and card games on leading digital platforms for Asmodee studios as well as for third-party publishers. The current Asmodee Digital catalog includes best-selling digital games such as Ticket to Ride, Splendor, Pandemic, Small World 2, Mr. Jack London, Lexigo Rush, Story Cubes, Colt Express, Mysterium, Potion Explosion, Onirim, Jaipur, Spot It! Duel, Harald, Smash Up, Carcassonne and digital versions of many other well-known board games. For more information visit http://www.asmodee-digital.com/en/catan-vr/ or join us on Facebook or Twitter.
ABOUT OCULUS
The Oculus team at Facebook lets people experience anything, anywhere, with anyone through world-class VR hardware and software. With global departments dedicated to VR research, computer vision, haptics, social interaction, and more, Oculus is committed to driving the state of the art forward through relentless innovation.
ABOUT EXPERIMENT 7
Experiment 7 is a VR games studio based in New York and San Diego. Our small team of veteran AAA designers, producers, artists and engineers develop high quality multiplayer strategy games for the emerging mainstream VR consumer. Catan VR is our third title and represents the latest iteration of our Magic Table® platform, a comprehensive tooklit for the development of tabletop-style games in VR and AR. Visit www.experiment7.com for more information.
Catan, Catan VR, and the "Catan Sun" mark are trademark properties of Catan GmbH (www.catan.com). All rights reserved.
