In an article from earlier this month, I talked about how Madfinger Games was planning the upcoming release for their long-awaited title Shadowgun Legends. This was supposed to go down on March 22nd, and well, it's the 22nd somewhere in the world, which means it's right on time. So if you dig mobile first-person shooters with a penchant for high-quality graphics, then you are in luck because Shadowgun Legends is finally here.

Yep, that's right, you read correctly, Shadowgun Legends has been released, and with it comes a whole host of gameplay options. There are over 200+ single-player missions scattered across 4 separate planets, not to mention a wide range of real-time competitive and co-op multiplayer content to work your way through, such as raids and team battles. There are also a plethora of weapons and armor to collect in order to create the ultimate warrior. Plus there is an optional social area where you can converse with other players and group up.

It is, of course, a free-to-play title, so just about anyone can install this game as long as their device is compatible. The included in-app purchases range up to $99.99 per item. Mainly these are useful for purchasing in-game currency that can be used for cosmetic items to decorate your soldier, though there is also a starter pack available to nets you a large decorative gold ring and some extra inventory and backpack slots.

It's about time Madfinger Games got around to releasing Shadowgun Legends, as it was in testing for a what seemed like a really long time. I guess we can rest a little easier knowing the devs tested this one to the fullest extent before it released. So hopefully it's balanced accordingly. If you have been biding your time waiting for this day to arrive, the wait is finally over. Go ahead and hit that download button already and jump on in, the water is fine.