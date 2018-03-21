If you have a wireless charging-capable phone, chances are you could use another charging base. It's hard to have too many and if the one(s) you have is a little older, it may not have the power to charge your phone at top speed. Whatever the case, most of you will want to win one of the 40(!) CHOETECH charging pads that we're giving away.

Here's what's up for grabs:

20 CHOETECH T511-S 10W charging pads

20 CHOETECH T511 5W charging pads

The T511-S supports faster charging for devices that support it, like the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, Note8, and some earlier generation Galaxy S and Note phones. Both pads are Qi chargers and so are widely compatible with most phones that support wireless charging, including the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

The pads are compact, use microUSB input, and have a nice non-slip grip both on the bottom (to keep the pad on the table/desk/wherever) and on the top (to keep your phone on the pad). The pads also have built-in protections to avoid overheating and overcharging your phone.

The T511-S retails for $16.99 (at Amazon) in the US while the T511 retails for $11.99 (Amazon link). But using the codes APGIVE21 (for the T511-S) and APGIVE20 (for the T511), AP readers can get a limited-time discount at Amazon. For US buyers, the coupons will drop the price of the T511-S to $11.99 and the T511 to $7.99. That's a seriously good deal. These codes work at Amazon Canada, Mexico, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Australia, and perhaps others as well.

To enter the giveaway, use the widget below. The giveaway ends on Saturday, March 24th at 11:59pm Pacific Time. Our partners at CHOETECH will ship worldwide. Make sure to drop by each day to pick up your free daily entry!

CHOETECH T511/T511-S charging pad giveaway

